The Ohio University women's basketball team started out hot on Saturday, and never looked back.
The Bobcats rolled to an 85-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets inside the Convocation Center.
It was yet another big day for Ohio guard Cece Hooks. She scored 24 points to lead the way, adding six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Ohio never trailed in the game after jumping ahead 3-0 on Peyton Guice's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats went on to score the game's first eight points, leading 15-4 after Hooks scored on a drive to the basket.
Ohio led 24-13 after one quarter, and 48-25 at halftime.
The Bobcats' largest lead came at 28 points, ahead 60-32 with 4:07 left in the third quarter after Gabby Burris' layup.
Ohio improves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference, while Toledo falls to 6-3 overall, and 2-3 in the MAC.
Burris, Caitlyn Kroll and Erica Johnson also hit double figures for the Bobcats. Kroll had 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Johnson was close to a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Burris finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Nine players dented the scoring column for Ohio. Madi Mace added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists. Guice had six points, three rebounds and two assists. Kaylee Bambule also scored six points, making a pair of 3-pointers. Jasmine Hale had five points, while Abby Garnett had a point.
Ohio took 76 shots, compared to just 57 for Toledo. The Bobcats connected on 32 of those shots, including 13 of 36 from 3-point range. The Rockets were 4 of 21 from long range.
Quinesha Lockett led Toledo with 15 points, while Khera Goss and Mickayla Perude each scored 11 points.
Ohio returns home on Wednesday against Ball State at 6 p.m., before traveling to Central Michigan on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.