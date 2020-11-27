CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois made two free throws in the closing seconds to deny the Ohio men's basketball team of a significant non-conference victory.
Illinois escaped an upset bid from Ohio in a 77-75 win over the Bobcats on Friday afternoon in side the State Farm Center.
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu made a pair of three throws with 2.3 seconds left to provide the winning margin.
Illinois, the No. 8 ranked team in the country, improved to 3-0. It was Ohio's first setback, falling to 2-1 on the year.
The loss spoiled an amazing game for Ohio point guard Jason Preston. He scored a game-high 31 points on 13 of 23 shooting, adding eight assists, six rebounds and a steal.
Preston did all of that without committing a turnover against a Big 10 team, on the road.
Ohio trailed 35-34 at halftime, remaining with the Fighting Illini all game.
Ben Vander Plas had 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists for Ohio. Dwight Wilson III added 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Ben Roderick tallied five points and three rebounds. Lunden McDay had four points and three assists.
Ohio's starting lineup accounted for 72 points, as Miles Brown made a 3-pointer off the bench.
Dosunmu led the way for Illinois with 27 points and eight rebounds on 10 of 21 shooting.
Kofi Cockburn addled 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Da'Monte Williams and Adam Miller each scored 11 points.
Ohio shot 47.7 percent from the field (31 of 65), including 47.4 percent (9 of 19) from 3-point range while committing only seven turnovers.
Illinois had 16 turnovers, but shot 48.3 percent (28 of 58) from the field. Illinois also won the rebounding battle, 45-25, with 12 being offensive rebounds.
Ohio gets a week off before its home opener. The Bobcats welcome Cleveland State into the Convocation Center on Sunday, Dec. 6 for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
Ohio wins opening two games at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Ohio men's basketball team pulled away for a second victory to start the season.
Ohio outlasted North Carolina A&T 84-72 on Friday in a game played at Illinois' State Farm Center.
The game was tied at halftime, 35-35, before winning the second half 49-37 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Ohio had four starters hit double figures in the win, led by Ben Roderick and Jason Preston.
Roderick tallied 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting, also hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added four rebounds.
Preston finished with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 2-point range. He had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Ohio's Dwight Wilson III and Ben Vander Plas also finished in double figures. Wilson III had 14 points and six rebounds, while Vander Plas had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Miles Brown added six points off the bench, making a pair of 3-pointers.
North Carolina A&T had scoring from 11 different players. Harry Morrice had 13 points off the bench, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11 points.
Ohio enjoyed early leads of 9-0 and 13-2 after a Roderick fast-break layup.
The Bobcats still led 27-17 before North Carolina A&T started to rally back.
Harry Morrice's 3-pointer tied the game at 32-32 with 44 seconds left in the first half.
Brown's 3-pointer put Ohio back up 35-32, but Lyons was fouled shooting a 3 with a second left, and he made all three free throws to tie the score at halftime.
Ohio trailed 36-35 in the opening minute of the second half, and the game was tied at 38 before a Preston 3-pointer gave the Bobcats the lead for good.
Ohio eventually led 56-44 after a Roderick basket. The lead was 61-46 after Roderick's 3-pointer with 13:05 to play.
The advantage went to 72-50, the largest of the game, when Wilson made a shot in the paint with 7:06 left.
The Bobcats won their season opener on Wednesday, 84-61, over Chicago State.
Ohio led 41-29 at halftime, then scored 43 more points in the second half.
Ohio (1-0) shot 58.3 percent from the field, making 28 of 48 shots from the field. The Bobcats made 8 of 19 from 3-point range, and 20 of 33 from the foul line.
Ohio had four players in double figures, and seven players with at least seven points.
Lunden McDay led the way with 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting. He made a trio of 3-point shots.
Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas each tallied 11 points, with Vander Plas making all four of his shots from the field. Preston added eight assists and six rebounds.
Dwight Wilson III had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Ben Roderick chipped in eight point on 3 of 6 shooting.
Ohio's starting lineup tallied 55 points on 20 of 31 shooting.
Miles Brown and Mark Sears each scored seven points off the Bobcats' bench. Jalen White scored five points, while Sam Towns scored four points.
Mason McMurray (three points), Nolan Foster (two points) and Rifen Miguel (one point) also contributed to the scoring.
Towns also had four rebounds and two assists, while Miguel had four rebounds.
Lou Demuth came off the bench to score 12 points for Chicago State, while Isiah Lewis (11 points), Jordan Polynice (11 points) and Andrew Lewis (10 points) also hit double figures.
Ohio held Chicago State to 35.1 percent shooting (20 of 57), including just a 4 of 20 effort from 3-point range.
