Going on the road for their first away series in Mid-American Conference play, the Ohio Bobcats softball team secured a dominant sweep of the Falcons in Bowling Green. Scoring a combined 27 runs over the weekend, Ohio moved to 13-14 on the season with a 4-2 mark in MAC play.
GAME ONE
Friday afternoon’s victory was a full team effort for the Bobcats. A couple of fruitful innings mixed in with a dominant performance from Skipp Miller on the mound resulted in Ohio cruising to the 8-1 victory. 3.03
Miller, the No. 1 pitcher on the team, went the distance with seven innings of one-run ball. The sophomore allowed four hits, striking out seven and only walking one in the performance.
The Bobcats first got on the scoresheet in the second inning when an RBI single from Yasmine Logan brought in two runs. Logan would finish the day with a 3-4 line at the plate. Just a couple of batters later, Alexis Dawe lined a two-RBI single herself to give Ohio a 4-0 lead after two.
The lone run from Bowling Green came in the fourth inning when Sophie Weber drilled a solo shot down the left field line.
It wouldn’t take long though for Ohio to make their next move. A fifth inning single from Sydney Grein would bring in another run. Two batters later, CiCi Keidel ripped a three-run shot over the left field wall, giving Ohio a seven-run advantage. It was the second home run of the season for the sophomore.
Miller would lock in over the final three innings to stunt the Falcons, allowing the Bobcats to cruise to the victory in the season opener.
GAME TWO
Just as the baseball team had to endure, the softball squad had to deal with a cancellation on Saturday, forcing a double header on Sunday. Unlike baseball though, it went nearly perfectly for Jenna Hall and her squad.
Lucky enough for them as well, they didn’t even have to play a full two games on Sunday. The second game of the series ended in a 13-4 mercy rule victory for Ohio, defeating the Falcons in five innings.
Despite it becoming all roses by the end of the game, it didn’t start off so pretty.
Bowling Green was able to grab the first lead of the day in the bottom of the first inning when Peyton Dolejs lined an RBI single just three batters into the game. She would later come around to score on a wild pitch.
From there though, it was all about the Bobcats.
In the bottom of the second, Reagan Farmer and Shelby Westler would record back-to-back home runs to start off the inning, tying the game up at two apiece.
Belle Hummel would eventually take the lead for Ohio later in the frame with an RBI groundout to the shortstop. This all would set up a game-breaking third inning from the Bobcats.
Emma Hofner brought in the first run for Ohio in the third but then a three-run shot from Westler, her second of the game, broke the game wide open. She finished the second game with a 2-2 line at the plate, driving in four runs.
Just a few batters later, Logan decided to drill a three-run home run for herself, this one sailing over the left field fence and giving the Bobcats a 10-2 lead at the end of three.
A fifth inning double from Annalia Paoli would drive in another three runs, sealing the nail in the coffin for Bowling Green. The Falcons would go on to score two in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the eight-run mercy rule was put into place, giving Ohio the win and the series victory with the chance to sweep just about an hour later.
GAME THREE
Skipp Miller must just know something about Bowling Green’s lineup the rest of us don’t. Just like she did on Friday, the Bradford, OH native dominated on the mound en route to the series sweep. Following her complete game from a couple days before, she went out and threw another seven innings in the series finale. Miller finished with five hits and zero earned runs, striking out seven and only walking two. The outings moved her season ERA down to 3.03.
It took a few innings but Ohio was able to first get on the scoreboard in the third frame when Tori O’Brien tripled to right field, scoring Keidel.
The score stayed stagnant until the sixth inning when an error allowed the Falcons to tie the game up at one.
The score stayed there until the final inning where the Bobcats exploded for five runs. A two-run single from Westler gave Ohio the lead once again, then a double from Keidel brought home one more. An RBI double from Logan would cap off the inning, giving them the 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Miller would shut down any chance from Bowling Green in the final inning, allowing Ohio to secure the sweep.
The Bobcats look to carry momentum into a weekday series with Akron over the next few days. They’ll travel on the road to take on the Zips with the first game set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
