Going on the road for their first away series in Mid-American Conference play, the Ohio Bobcats softball team secured a dominant sweep of the Falcons in Bowling Green. Scoring a combined 27 runs over the weekend, Ohio moved to 13-14 on the season with a 4-2 mark in MAC play.


