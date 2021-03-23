Joe Rock pitched another gem to get the Ohio Bobcats their first conference victory.
Bowling Green was able to come back and win the series, however.
Ohio dropped three out of four games to Bowling Green over the weekend in the opening Mid-American Conference series.
Ohio's record stands at 7-7 overall, and 1-3 in the MAC.
Bowling Green is 5-9 overall, and 3-1 in the MAC.
The Bobcats won the first game of the series, 2-1, on Saturday at Bob Wren Stadium.
Rock turned in another strong outing with six innings pitched. He allowed just two hits, one unearned, three walks and two hit batters while striking out eight.
Rock didn't factor into the decision, but the lefty continued a strong start to his junior season.
Rock is 2-1 in four games started, posting a 0.75 ERA in 24.0 innings of work. He's struck out 38, walked nine and allowed 11 hits.
Rock has a seven-inning no-hitter to his credit already, a 6-0 victory over Morehead State on Feb. 26.
Ohio trailed Bowling Green 1-0 after Rock exited, thanks to an unearned run for the Falcons in the sixth.
The Bobcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally back and get Rock off the hook.
Mason Minzey's RBI single scored Sebastian Fabik to tie the game, 1-1. Ohio went ahead 2-1 on Michael Richardson's single that plated Minzey.
Ohio's bullpen worked three scoreless innings for the win. Edward Kutt IV pitched two innings to get the win, improving to 2-0. He allowed only a hit, striking out three.
Brett Manis pitched the night for his first save of the season, working around a hit.
Ohio had six hits, with Fabik going 2 for 4.
The Falcons swept a doubleheader on Sunday, winning 6-2 and 5-2.
Bowling Green scored four runs in the top of the fifth of the first game to lead 5-1. Kyle Gurney hit a two-run home run during the inning.
Ohio pulled to within 5-2 on Fabik's RBI double in the sixth, but Gurney answered with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.
Gurney was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Colin Sells (1-2) took the loss for the Bobcats, pitching 5.0 innings. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits a walk and three strikeouts.
Andrew Abrahamowicz pitched a seven-inning complete game for Bowling Green, striking out seven and allowing eight hits.
Isiah Peterson and Fabik each had two hits for Ohio.
The Falcons won the second game 5-2, scoring four runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth for a 5-0 edge.
Bowling Green scored twice on wild pitches in the fourth. Tyler Ross hit a solo home run to round out the Falcons' scoring.
Logan Jones (0-1) took the loss for Ohio. In 5.0 innings, he allowed five earned runs on seven hits, striking out five.
The Bobcats avoided a shutout thanks to Trevor Lukkes' two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Rigo Ramos gave up the blast, but still pitched a seven-inning complete game for the Falcons. He struck out four, walked one and scattered eight hits.
The Falcons won the final game of the series on Monday, 11-5, after scoring six runs in the top of the first.
Adam Fallon's grand slam lifted Bowling Green to a 6-0 lead in the first.
Ohio scored three in the seventh, pulling to within 7-3 after RBI singles by Michael Richardson and Spencer Harbert.
The Falcons opened the game up by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth, going ahead 11-3.
Ohio scored twice in the ninth on Trevor Hafner's RBI single and Lukkes' bases-loaded walk.
Eamon Horwedel was charged with the loss for the Bobcats, giving up six earned runs in 1 2-3 innings. He walked three and gave up six hits.
Braxton Kelly stabilized Ohio's bullpen by working 5 1-3 innings, giving up one earned run while striking out six.
Gage Schenk gave the Falcons another quality outing, pitching 6.0 shutout innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. He allowed three hits, three walks and struck out seven.
Ohio had 12 hits, with Harbert, Hafner and Lukkes collecting two hits apiece.
The Bobcats return to Bob Wren Stadium for another MAC series this weekend. They host Central Michigan at 6 p.m. on Friday. A twin bill on Saturday gets underway at 1 p.m.
The final game of the series is Sunday at 1 p.m.
