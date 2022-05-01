The Ohio softball team dropped a three-game Mid-American Conference series to Northern Illinois over the weekend.
The Bobcats were swept in a Saturday doubleheader, losing 10-7 in the first game and 10-5 in the second game.
Ohio recovered to win 9-4 in Sunday's finale.
The Bobcats' record stands at 20-21 overall and 14-8 in the MAC.
Ohio led 6-3 in the first game before Northern Illinois scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Avery Carnahan hit a two-run triple to give the Huskies a 9-6 lead.
Sam Mallinder was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. She hit a two-run home run in the third inning.
Brooke Rice was 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Ohio. Yasmine Logan hit a three-run home run in the second inning that gave Ohio a 4-0 lead.
The Huskies posted another comeback win in Saturday's second game. The Bobcats led 5-1 after Logan's two-run double in the fourth inning.
Northern Illinois scored once in the fifth, twice in the sixth and five times in the seventh.
Ohio scored four runs to go ahead 4-0 in the second inning on Sunday, and made the lead stand up.
Caroline Spacek's two-run home run in the third gave Ohio a 6-0 lead. She was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the win.
Caitlin Fogue, Rice and Lauren Yuhas each had two-hit games for Ohio. Rice had three RBIs, all coming on a bases-loaded double in the second inning.
Mackensie Kohl (13-12) got the pitching win for Ohio with a complete-game effort. She allowed four runs, with two being earned, on seven hits. She walked three and struck out three.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Toledo for a three-game series. Tuesday's game begins at 3 p.m. with a doubleheader slated to start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.