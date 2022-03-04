DeKALB, Ill. — The Ohio University men's basketball team will set its sights on the Mid-American Conference Tournament after Friday's road defeat.
Ohio lost at Northern Illinois' Convocation Center, 58-57.
The Bobcats close the regular season with three losses in a row, and four defeats in their final five games.
Ohio fell to 23-8 overall and 14-6 in the Mid-American Conference. Northern Illinois ends a five-game losing streak and closes its season at 9-21 overall, and 6-14 in the MAC.
Ohio trailed 56-50 after an Anthony Crump free throw with 3:05 to play.
The Bobcats pulled to within 56-55 after Mark Sears' layup with 2:51 left, with the Huskies answering with Adong Makuoi's layup with 1:15 left for a three-point lead.
Sears' layup cut Northern Illinois' lead to 58-57 with 1:10 left, but Ohio could get no closer.
Sears missed a shot in the paint with 37 seconds left.
Jason Carter gave Ohio a final chance after recording a steal with under 10 seconds to play, but Sears missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Sears led Ohio with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jason Carter added 10 points and four rebounds.
Ben Vander Plas and Miles Brown each scored nine points, with Tommy Schmock scoring six points.
Trendon Hankerson and Keshawn Williams each scored 15 to lead Northern Illinois. Darweshi Hunter added seven points.
Ohio is the No. 3 seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament in Cleveland. They'll play No. 6 Ball State on Thursday.
