BOWLING GREEN — Ohio's football season came to an end on Friday.
The Bobcats struggled to get their offense going in the cold at Bowling Green, losing to the Falcons 21-10 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
Ohio ends the season with a 3-9 record after losing its second game in a row. It's the worst record for the Bobcats since going 2-10 in 2003.
It's also only the third time since 1994 that Ohio has lost nine games or more in a season.
The Bobcats (3-5 Mid-American Conference) led 10-3 early in the second quarter, but were shut out the rest of the way.
Ohio finished with just 223 yards of total offense and 10 first downs.
The Falcons were slowly able to pull away, closing their season at 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC.
Bowling Green forged a 10-10 tie at halftime when Matt McDonald hit Austin Osborne for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 4:06 to play in the second quarter.
The game remained tied until Bowling Green's Nate Needham kicked a 43-yard field goal with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons' defense followed up with a score of their own. Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers was tackled in the end zone for a safety, putting the Bobcats behind 15-10 with 12:55 left in the game.
Bowling Green kept the ball for 12 plays and 51 yards, taking 5:45 off the clock on their next drive. The Falcons went ahead 18-10 on Needham's 40-yard field goal.
Ohio drove to the Bowling Green 31-yard line on its next drive in an attempt to tie the game. A holding penalty pushed the Bobcats back, and a fourth-and-12 pass from Kurtis Rourke was intercepted by Trent Simms with 3:47 remaining.
Bowling Green then iced the game thanks to Needham's 39-yard field goal for a 21-10 lead with 1:19 remaining.
McDonald completed 24 of 37 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons. Osborne caught eight passes for 79 yards, while Cavon Croom caught six passes for 67 yards.
Rourke completed 12 of 24 passes for Ohio for 103 yards with three interceptions. He added 75 yards rushing on nine attempts.
De'Montre Tuggle rushed for 41 yards on nine carries for the Bobcats. Ryan Luehrman caught four passes for 42 yards.
Ohio went ahead 7-3 with 14:17 left in the second quarter thanks to Rogers' 1-yard touchdown run. That capped off a nine-play, 86-yard drive.
The Bobcats led 10-3 when Stephen Rogers kicked a field goal with 8:47 left in the first half, but never scored again.
