AMHERST, N.Y. — Dwight Wilson's clutch put-back has Ohio enjoying its best stretch of basketball on the season.
Wilson scored what proved to be the game winner on Friday in a 76-75 win at Buffalo's Alumni Arena.
Ohio's Ben Vander Plas missed a shot, but Wilson was there to grab the rebound. He scored in the paint on the put back, giving the Bobcats the one-point lead with 25.7 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats then got a pair of misses from Buffalo on the other end.
Vander Plas blocked Jeenathan Williams' shot with 14 seconds left, with Wilson getting the rebound.
Wilson was fouled, and missed a free throw.
The Bulls had one final chance, but Ronaldo Segu's 3-pointer missed at the buzzer, allowing the Bobcats to head back to Athens with a victory in hand.
It's Ohio's season-high third victory in a row, as its record moves to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bobcats moved ahead of the Bulls in the conference standings, as Buffalo falls to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the MAC.
Ohio is alone in fourth place in the MAC standings after Friday's games, trailing Toledo (9-1 MAC), Akron (7-2) and Bowling Green (6-3) and leading Miami (4-3).
Wilson led the way in Friday's win with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting. He added six rebounds and two assists.
Ben Roderick followed with 17 points for Ohio, making three 3-pointers. He had three steals and four rebounds.
Jason Preston filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lunden McDay added 10 points, making a pair of 3s. Vander Plas finished with six points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Mark Sears (five points) and Miles Brown (three points, two assists) rounded out Ohio's scoring.
Jayvon Graves led Buffalo with 18 points, while Williams and Josh Mballa each scored 14 points. Mballa added 12 points and four assists.
Segu had 11 points and four assists for the Bulls, while LaQuil Hardnett added eight points.
Ohio enjoyed a big first half, leading 41-32 at halftime. The Bobcats extended the lead to 58-47 with 11:08 to play after Wilson split a pair of free throws.
Buffalo rallied back, tying the game at 68-68 with 5:30 left after Williams scored in the paint.
Ohio was able to push back ahead 72-68 after Vander Plas scored with 3:43 remaining. The Bobcats were back up by four, 74-70, after Preston's jumper with 2:19 left.
Buffalo took its first lead of the second half at 75-74 after Mballa scored after collecting an offensive rebound with 40 seconds remaining.
Wilson made the most of his second-chance opportunity on the other end, and Ohio would pull out the victory.
The Bobcats will have another road trip on Tuesday, as they play at Central Michigan at 7 p.m.
