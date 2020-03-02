It’s early March, the time of year in the Mid-American Conference where seeding scenarios run rampant as each of the 12 conference teams try to line up the best possible case for a run the conference tournament and the one golden ticket to the NCAA that is available.
It’s a time when what-ifs, but-what-abouts, and potential tie-breakers dominate basketball conversations in Athens, DeKalb, Buffalo and all points in-between.
But for Jeff Boals and the suddenly dangerous Ohio Bobcats (15-14, 7-9 MAC), there’s just one question that matters: Can OU take its improved play on the road and win a big one?
“That’s the million dollar question: Can we go on the road and do it?” said Boals, Ohio’s first-year head coach on Monday.
The Bobcats get their last, and best, chance to pick up more believers on Tuesday night. Ohio will travel to James A. Rhodes Arena to face MAC co-leader Akron (22-7, 12-4 MAC) in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Ohio has won two in a row, and no team in the MAC is hotter, as the ‘Cats have stitched together five wins in their last seven outings. But none of those wins have come away from the Convo. In fact, OU has just one road win — at Eastern Michigan — since mid-November.
“It’s nice to finally string a couple together, especially at home,” said sophomore point guard Jason Preston. “Now we just have to get some road wins.
“We just have to play a whole 40 minutes,” he added. “Can’t have a lackadaisical five-minute stretch where we give up a 12-0 run. Be locked in for 40 minutes. I believe we can do that.”
The game will have big implications for the 2020 MAC Tournament. The Bobcats are still trying to lock up a home game for the first round of the tournament next Monday. OU begins Tuesday in eighth-place in the overall standings.
The Bobcats need one win — either at Akron or at Miami on Friday — over the final week of the regular season to clinch the home game. As to how far Ohio can climb, that remains as muddled as ever.
In theory, five teams — Ohio, Buffalo, Kent State, Buffalo and Toledo — could finish the year at 9-9 in conference play and form a five-way tie for fourth place and the resulting first-round bye that goes with it.
But breaking down that tie-breaker — Ball State currently would ‘win’ the five-team jumble — is an exercise in futility for Boals.
“These next two games are going swing a lot of spots,” the coach said. “The best thing we can do is just keep winning. Wherever the chips fall, that’s just where they fall.”
For Akron, the stakes are even more pronounced. The Zips begin the week tied with Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4 MAC) for the MAC East Division lead and the overall conference lead. Currently, BG owns the head-to-head tie-breaker meaning the Falcons would get the conference’s automatic big to the National Invitation Tournament and the No. 1 MAC Tournament seed.
But, Bowling Green has two tough games left which certainly opens the door for Akron — the highest-rated team in the conference all season when it comes to the NCAA’s NET ratings and kenpom.com's rankings — for a conference title. It means Boals is expecting to get the Zips’ best shot in the JAR.
“They’re playing to hang a banner. We’re playing for seed positioning, momentum going into next Monday,” he said.
Akron won the first meeting this season, 88-86, in the Convo. The Zips raced out to a 48-32 halftime lead, then barely hung on late after 54 Bobcat points in the second half.
Junior guard Loren Cristian Jackson led Akron with 35 points on just 17 shots, and hit two game-winning free throws with 12 seconds remaining.
Jackson also averaged 35 points per game just last week for the Zips, and is one of the front-runners for the league’s MVP award. So how does Ohio slow down the 5-8 dynamo?
“That’s the $2 million dollar question,” Boals said.
Akron will also have senior guard Tyler Cheese, the team’s No. 2 scorer, back in the lineup. Cheese sat out a one-game suspension on Saturday for bumping into an official during Akron’s Feb. 25 game at Bowling Green.
Ohio got 21 points from senior guard Jordan Dartis in the first matchup, and Preston added 15 points and nine assists.
OU’s season has now come down to three games in eight days. If the Bobcats win one of the first two, they’ll know they’ll get the third back on their home floor.
Preston would love for that one to come at Akron, where OU won 73-49 just last season.
“A big road win like that would bring huge momentum for March and the Tournament,” he said. “We’re playing with great confidence right now. We just to lock in for 40 minutes.”
