Scot Loeffler is a first-time collegiate head coach in his first season at Bowling Green.
But he’s coached at major FBS programs for the vast majority of the last 23 years. He knows what ‘good’ teams and programs look like on film. Loeffler says the Bobcats pass his eye test and will be a challenge when the Bobcats (4-6, 3-3 MAC) visit the Falcons (3-7, 2-4 MAC) for a 7:30 p.m. start on Tuesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium.
“It’s a tough, disciplined, hard-working, wired-right organization,” Loeffler said Friday. “They’re tough, smart and they get it.”
The Bobcats will be banking on those attributes showing up again despite a disappointing 2019 season.
Ohio has to win its final two games to even become bowl eligible, and the elusive MAC championship — last claimed in 1968 — won’t be in the cards for a 51st straight year in Athens. Miami won the MAC East Division last Wednesday with a 44-3 romp over the Falcons.
Ohio head coach Frank Solich has seen his team fall far too often in close games this season — OU has four losses by three points or less — and seemingly be on the wrong side of nearly every big fourth-quarter possession.
It’s been a frustrating, grinding kind of season, and now OU will finish up with two straight road games against the worst teams in the league in front of mostly empty stadiums. Like toughness, like football intelligence, Solich said Ohio’s morale will be evident through the remainder of the season.
“It’s where we want it to be,” Solich said. “I think kids in this generation bounce back quick, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I think it’s us coaches that seem to hang on to things maybe a little too long.
“Our guys are ready to go. They know exactly why we are where we’re at,” the coach continued. “They can’t do anything about it at this point. The only thing they can do something about is what lies ahead, and that’s what we intend to do.”
At this point, OU is guaranteed nothing in 2019 besides two more games. The Bobcats are at BG on Tuesday, then wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Akron (0-10).
Ohio has to win both to get to 6-6, and then wait for the cavalcade of bowl games to sort itself out. Six MAC teams have more wins than OU, at the moment, and the conference is guaranteed just five bowl slots.
Solich said there’s been no bowl game discussion with his club. Junior linebacker Jared Dorsa echoed that sentiment.
It’s the first time since 2014 that OU will enter the final two weeks without having a strong feeling that a postseason game was in the bag. Ohio has hit at least eight wins in four straight seasons, but won’t reach that mark in 2019. OU’s four home losses this fall are the most for the program since 2003.
Dorsa, like every other player in the program, said it’s a different feeling. But he and the Bobcats are focusing on what they do have.
“We know we have two games. We don’t know what will happen after that,” Dorsa said. “The feel is that we KNOW we have two games…eight quarters in our season.
“We want to finish as hard, and as good, as we can and prove ourselves.”
Part of a strong finish will require OU dumping BG. The Falcons have been a team of extremes this season, with no game decided by fewer than 13 points. BG has been awful away from the Doyt — out scored 259-33 in five road games — but 3-2 at home including a win as a 28-point underdog to rival Toledo.
The Falcons rank 11th in the MAC in scoring offense and scoring defense — ahead of just Akron — while Loeffler has shifted BG from a pass-first offense to a run-first approach. But when things get off schedule, the Falcons haven’t handled it well.
“When things don’t go right, we fall apart and it goes fast,” Loeffler said.
Ohio has been better by nearly every measure this season, and will enter the game as a three-touchdown favorite. But the Bobcats are just one game up on the rebuilding Falcons in the standings.
It’s a stark reminder of how off-track the Bobcats’ season has become. All that’s left, now, is to embrace what’s left.
“We got these last two opportunities to try to put that together and show the conference, show the world, we can be who we were projected to be,” Dorsa said.
