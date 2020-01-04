The new year is less than a week old, and the Bobcats may already be yearning for 2019.
Ohio lost a player earlier in the week, and then dropped its Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday as Western Michigan finished off a 77-65 win inside University Arena.
The Bobcats (8-6, 0-1 MAC) dropped a second straight game in a spot where good memories have been tough to find. Ohio hasn’t won at Kalamazoo since 2013.
Ohio was able to see both junior wing Connor Murrell and freshman wing Ben Roderick return to active duty, but entered the game down another player. Freshman forward Marvin Price, a three-star recruit from Baltimore, left the program earlier in the week.
Price, 6-5, has been removed from Ohio’s active online roster. On Friday, Ohio stated that Price was leaving the team to “deal with some personal issues.” Several recruiting tracking sites reported Saturday that Price’s name has been submitted into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Price had appeared in just seven (of 13) games this season and seen little playing time. The freshman had just 52 minutes — with 20 total points and six total rebounds — in his seven appearances.
On Saturday, the Bobcats shook off a dreadful start but couldn’t muster up a good finish either. Western Michigan (8-6, 1-0 MAC) closed the game on a 20-6 run over the final 5:10.
“We didn’t get the stops down the stretch that we needed,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals. “We got to be better.”
Ohio took its final lead with 5:39 left — at 59-57 — when senior guard Jordan Dartis converted a three-point play on a hanging jumper in the lane.
But WMU’s Michael Flowers answered with consecutive 3-pointers on the next two possessions for a 63-59 lead with four minutes to go.
OU pulled to within 63-61 with 3:46 left on Jason Preston’s layup, but the Broncos scored on the next three possessions to pull ahead 69-65 with two minutes to go.
After that, the Bobcats missed their next four shots and had two turnovers with the Broncos coasting home to their 19th straight MAC home opener victory.
B Artis White and Brandon Johnson had 18 points apiece to lead WMU, while Flowers finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman center Titus Wright had a season-high 16 points.
Ohio was shackled throughout by foul trouble and poor shooting. Dartis picked up three fouls in the first half and didn’t score in the first 20 minutes. Center Sylvester Ogbonda fouled out in just 17 minutes played.
Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas led Ohio with 16 point and 13 rebounds, but shot just 6 of 17 from the field. Preston finished with 11 points and seven assists, while playing all 40 minutes, but hit just 4 of 12 shots.
Dartis added 14 points, all in the second half.
Ohio shot just 33.8 percent overall and converted only 8 of 33 shots from 3-point range (24.2 percent).
“We got some good looks. It’s matter of knocking some of those down,” Boals said.
Murrell (7 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes) and Roderick (6 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes) both played big roles, which could help OU moving forward.
“Those are two guys who can make shots and are skilled,” Boals said. “They gave us all they had.”
Price’s departure won’t leave a huge hole in the current rotation, but Ohio had to play without redshirt freshman forward Mason McMurray as well. McMurray was out after an injury suffered in practice this week.
WMU opened the game with a 13-0 run as Ohio was held without a point for nearly five minutes at the game’s start. The Bobcats climbed all the way back to a 18-16 lead in the first half, but the Broncos used a 17-6 finish to the first half to stake a 33-24 lead by halftime.
“That set the tone,” Boals said. “They came out and punched us in the face, then did it again, and then did it a third time. Before you know it, we’re down (13-0).”
OU will need to rebound quickly. The Bobcats will host Eastern Michigan in the Convo for a 7 p.m. start on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.