LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Ohio women's basketball team nearly erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit on Saturday.
However, Liberty was able to hold off the Bobcats, 66-63, at Liberty Arena.
Ohio (0-2) trailed 56-46 after Dee Brown's 3-pointer with 8:05 to play.
The Bobcats quickly mounted a comeback, trailing 58-56 with 5:06 left after Gabby Burris' three-point play.
Ohio was never able to force a tie. The Flames went back ahead 63-56 after two free throws by Mya Berkman with 3:39 left.
The Bobcats continued to fight back, trailing 63-62 with 1:10 to play after Cierra Hooks' jumper in the paint.
Liberty split a pair of free throws on the other end, leading 64-62 with 19 seconds left.
Ohio had a chance to force a tie with Madi Mace was fouled with 12 seconds remaining.
Mace made the first, but missed the second free throw. Liberty's Bridgette Rettstatt made two free throws for a 66-63 lead with eight seconds left.
Ohio's final chance came on a 3-point attempt by Burris, but it missed at the buzzer.
Liberty improves to 2-0.
Hooks led Ohio with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks. She made 8 of 13 shots from the field, and 5 of 10 from the free throw line.
Burris added 16 points, while Erica Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mace added nine points.
The Bobcats were 23 of 61 from the field, including just 7 of 30 from 3-point range.
Berkman led Liberty with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. She made 10 of 13 shots from the field.
Ohio faces another road game, as it travels to Cincinnati on Tuesday for a 12 p.m. tip off.
The Bobcats' home opener is Saturday at 1 p.m. against Mercyhurst.
