HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Ohio Bobcats were on the wrong side of an afternoon full of milestones.
The Marshall Thundering Herd had a pair of players eclipse a thousand career points on Sunday, leading to a 81-67 win over the Bobcats inside the Cam Henderson Center.
The loss drops Ohio to 4-2 on the season, and raises Marshall's record to a perfect 4-0.
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West each hit the 1,000 point mark for their career in the game.
Kinsey led the way on Sunday with 28 points on 10 of 13 shooting to go with six rebounds.
West added 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting to go with six assists and three steals.
Their efforts helped offset a strong double-double for Ohio's Dwight Wilson, his third straight. He had 24 points to lead Ohio, also grabbing 12 rebounds. He added two assists and two steals for good measure.
Jason Preston added 19 points for Ohio, with five rebounds and five assists.
The game was tied at 17-17 in the first half before Marshall landed a run on Ohio. The Herd outscored Ohio 14-2 to go ahead 31-19 after Jannson Williams' layup with 3:43 left in the first half.
Ohio rallied, and trailed just 35-33 at halftime after Preston's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats were never able to go ahead in the second half, however. They trailed just 38-37 after another Preston 3-pointer. They were within 46-43 after a Wilson layup with 14:43 to play.
Marshall landed another key run, a 16-4 surge allowing it to lead 62-47 after Obinna Anochili-Killen's jumper with 8:02 to play.
Ohio would never get the deficit to single digits again. The 'Cats trailed 73-63 with 3:00 minutes left, and 77-67 with 1:23 remaining after a Preston 3.
Ohio finished the game with 17 turnovers, compared to 15 for Marshall. The Herd shot 54.5 percent from the field for the game, 30 of 55.
Ben Vander Plas added nine points and three assist for Ohio, while Miles Brown tallied seven points.
Marshall also received 13 points from Mikel Beyers, while Anochili-Killen added eight points and six rebounds.
Ohio's next game that is currently on the schedule is the Mid-American Conference opener on Dec. 22 at Akron.
As of Sunday, Ohio doesn't have another non-conference game scheduled.
