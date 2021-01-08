TOLEDO — The Toledo Rockets lived up to their unbeaten conference record on Friday.
The Rockets never trailed after the opening minutes of the game, cruising to a 95-78 win over Ohio University at the John F. Savage Arena.
Ohio falls to 6-5 overall, and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference, while Toledo is 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the MAC.
The Bobcats only led for 41 seconds and trailed by as many as 25 points late in the second half.
Toledo led 48-32 at halftime, then scored 47 more points in the second half.
The Rockets had six players in double figures, led by Marreon Jackson. He had 18 points, making five 3-pointers, to go with six assists.
Ryan Rollins scored 16 points, also handing out six assists. JT Shumate had 15 points, while Spencer Littleson had 14 points. Setric Millner Jr added 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Keshaun Saunders came off the bench to score 11 points.
Toledo shot 61.8 percent from the field (34 of 55), handing out 22 assists.
Mark Sears led Ohio with 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting, adding five assists. Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and six rebounds, while Dwight Wilson had 13 points. Miles Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with 10 points. Ben Roderick added eight points, and Lunden McDay seven points.
Ohio led 3-0 after a Rodrick 3-pointer, but eventually fell behind 17-6.
The Bobcats did rally to within 17-14 after a Wilson field goal, but would go back behind 28-16 after Jackson's 3-pointer.
Ohio returns home on Tuesday, with a rivalry matchup against the Miami Redhawks.
