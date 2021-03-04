AKRON — Cece Hooks was still on fire, but Ohio's return to action wasn't a winning one on Wednesday.
Playing for the first time in 18 days, the Bobcats suffered a 71-67 loss at Akron's James A. Rhodes Arena.
Ohio had won four out of five, but had to pause their season due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing after a win on Feb. 13.
The Bobcats fell to 12-7 overall, and 10-6 in the Mid-American Conference.
Akron improved to 7-13 overall, and 4-13 in the conference.
Ohio won the previous meeting against the Zips, 85-55, on Jan. 30.
Hooks led all scorers with 33 points, on 11 of 28 shooting, to go with 10 rebounds, seven steals and two assists.
Ohio had a thin bench, as Erica Johnson continues to be out due to a knee injury, her last action coming in the previous meeting against Akron.
The Bobcats' starting lineup all played 29 minutes or more, with Abby Garnett coming off the bench to play 25 minutes.
Ohio essentially played six players, as Kate Dennis and Hunter Rogan each received less than two minutes of playing time.
The Bobcats trailed 20-16 after one quarter, and 42-29 at halftime. Ohio's largest deficit came at 15 points, trailing 50-35 with 6:44 left in the third quarter after two Layne Ferrell free throws.
Ohio would still trail 55-41 before attempting a comeback. Akron's lead was trimmed to 58-52 going to the fourth after a Gabby Burris jumper.
The Bobcats went on a 15-2 run to lead 62-60 after two Hooks' free throws with 6:19 to play. Ohio still led 65-64 with 3:22 left after a Jasmine Hale layup.
The Zips didn't back down. Ferrell's 3-pointer gave Akron the lead back, 67-65, with 2:16 to play.
Ohio turned the ball over, and Lonasia Brewer shot in the paint lifted Akron to a 69-65 lead.
Madi Mace's basket allowed the Bobcats to trail 69-67 with 1:19 to play.
Akron's Jordyn Dawson followed with an important basket, a jumper that put Ohio down 71-67 with 48 seconds to play.
Ohio was unable to get another basket, and the Zips held on for the upset.
Ferrell led Akron with 25 points, making 4 of 7 3-point attempts. Brewer added 14 points, while Dawson had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Mace had 11 points and seven rebounds for Ohio, while Hale added nine points and three steals. Burris had eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kaylee Bambule had six points.
Ohio won the rebounding battle, 43-33, but shot just 35.4 percent from the field, 23 of 65. The Zips shot 50.0 percent, 28 of 56, from the field.
The Bobcats' regular season finale is scheduled for Saturday against Miami at 1 p.m. inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio is tied for third in the conference standings with Buffalo going into the final weekend.
The MAC Tournament is scheduled to begin March 10.
