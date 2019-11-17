COLUMBUS — Growing up, in Mansfield, Erica Johnson had never heard of Ohio University, the Bobcats or Athens.
On Sunday, Johnson was the one leading the chorus as the Bobcats finally reminded the Buckeyes they can play ball too.
Johnson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists — in the final 13 minutes — to spark Ohio in the second half of a 74-68 win over Ohio State at Value City Arena. Ohio (3-1) had never before bumped off the Big Ten school just 80 miles up US 33.
“Growing up…it was always O-State because I’m from Mansfield,” said Johnson, a sophomore guard. “To beat them, and let them know that names don’t really matter? It just felt great.
“It was a great win.”
Ohio State (2-1) claimed in its pregame notes that it had a 21-0 all-time record against the Bobcats. Ohio’s notes claimed the series was only 12 games long.
But there’s no debating the Bobcats’ first win in the series, which has been dormant since 2004 but will continue again next season with a rematch in the Convocation Center.
“We’ve always been looked at as the underdog in Ohio,” said Ohio senior guard Amani Burke, a Columbus native and graduate of Eastmoor Academy. “We’re not THE Ohio State, we’re the Ohio Bobcats, you know?
“We came out like we had something to prove. We had a chip on our shoulder the entire game.”
Burke proved plenty with a game-high 23 points, including 12 in the first half when OU struggled with the Buckeyes’ superior size and length. But while Burke kept the Bobcats in it in the first half, and junior guard Cece Hooks added 15 points and eight rebounds despite second-half foul trouble, it was Johnson who pushed OU to the finish line.
Johnson was off in the first half, and hit just 1 of 8 shots with three rebounds. She was forcing shots, was tentative at other times, and generally looked out of sorts.
Ohio State led 32-30 at the half, then shook off an early OU run in the third. Ohio led 42-40 in the third when Hooks went to the bench with her fourth foul. The Buckeyes respond with a 5-0 run and a 45-42 lead with three minutes left in the quarter.
Johnson then landed a decisive sequence. She hit three straight 3-pointers — two from the left side sandwiched around one from the right corner — and ended the quarter by finding Gabby Burris open for a layup. Ohio led 53-47 at the end of the quarter.
“In shoot-around I felt great, and then the first two quarters was just atrocious,” Johnson said. “I kind of got down on myself.
“(Hooks) got in foul trouble and I knew,” she continued. “She was on the bench, so I had to get over myself and get my head back in the game. And then things started falling.”
Johnson’s run carried over into the fourth. She made a fourth-straight 3-pointer, this time from the right side at the top of the key. She capped the surge — 14 points in about five minutes of game time — with a steal-turned-layup that she finished after her eyewear was knocked off.
Ohio led the Buckeyes, 63-51, with 7:50 remaining.
“Awesome,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said. “I can’t say any more other than that’s a really tough thing to do.
“She did a really good job of just letting it happen instead of looking for it.”
Ohio State got 12 points from both Kierstan Bell and Aixa Wone Aranaz, while Aailyah Patty and Braxtin Miller both chipped in 10 points apiece. 6-4 center Dorka Juhasz added nine points and 16 rebounds.
The Buckeyes, comparatively speaking, loomed in the front court with a big size advantage. OSU won on the boards 50-41, but it was the Bobcats who had more second-chance points (15-13).
Still, Ohio State made a late run — fueled by full-court pressure — and came all the way back to tie it 68-68 with 2:20 left on two free throws from Maidson Greene.
The Bobcats didn’t fold. Burke, then Hooks, made two free throws apiece while Ohio State missed three straight 3-pointers. The clincher came with 45 seconds left when Johnson found a cutting Hooks at the rim for a layup with one second left on the shot clock. OU led 74-68, and then got a stop when Hooks stepped in to take a charge.
“We wanted the win really bad. We got up. We got excited,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t say we lost focus, but we lost our edge for minute.
“Either we’re going to win this, or we’re going to lose this. And losing’s not an option. We kind of drew the line there.”
Ohio is the preseason Mid-American Conference favorite, and has adopted the motto of ‘Unfinished Business’ for the season. It's a reminder how close the Bobcats came to the NCAA Tournament a year ago. OU lost in the MAC Tournament championship game, and then learned two days later it was one of the first teams cut from the NCAA Tournament field.
To that end, Boldon and his staff tried to up the difficulty of the non-conference schedule. Sunday’s bout was the second of five against power conference teams this season. OU lost in the season opener at No. 21 Syracuse.
This time, however, the Bobcats found a way to win.
“It seemed like they were going to kill us because they were big. They were a little bit more athletic,” Burke said. “But I think our heart showed a little bit more.
“We wanted to let everyone know this is Bobcat Nation.”
Boldon knows there are more tough games on the way. Ohio didn’t clinch anything on Sunday, besides the program’s first win over OSU. But for a coach always thinking about the next game, the next practice and what has to get better, it was still a win that carried a little more heft.
Boldon heard plenty of Ohio fans among the 5,213 in attendance on Sunday. He saw how his players reacted. He even gave in and did some dancing in the postgame locker room.
“You start to see what this means to other people, and it is a big deal,” he said.
“It’s something that our players and coaches can be proud of, to allow just pure joy right? To be able to do it for them probably means a little bit more, that’s something pretty special.”
Ohio 74, Ohio State 68
Ohio;14;16;23;21;—;74
Ohio State;19;13;15;21;—;68
OHIO 74 (3-1)
Erica Johnson 6 0-3 16, Gabby Burris 2 4-5 8, Cece Hooks 6 3-7 15, Katie Barker 1 0-0 3, Amani Burke 6 8-9 23, Caitlyn Kroll 2 5-5 9, Deesh Beck 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 20-29 74; 3-point goals — 8-24 (Johnson 4-7, Burke 3-9, Barker 1-4, Burris 0-2, Kroll 0-2).
OHIO STATE 68 (2-1)
Dorka Juhasz 4 1-7 9, Aailyah Patty 3 4-5 10, Janai Crooms 1 0-0 2, Braxtin Miller 3 2-2 10, Kierstan Bell 6 0-1 12, Aixa One Aranaz 5 1-1 12, Madison Greene 1 6-6 8, Jacy Sheldon 1 0-0 3, Rebeka Mikulasikova 1 0-0 2, Kaelynn Satterfield 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 14-22 68; 3-point goals — 4-21 (Miller 2-4, Wone Aranaz 1-1, Sheldon 1-8, Patty 0-1, Bell 0-7).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 23-60 (.383), 3-point goals 8-24 (.333); Ohio State 25-69 (.362), 3-point goals 4-21 (.190); Free throws — Ohio 20-29 (.690), Ohio State 14-22 (.636); Rebounds — Ohio 41/12 offensive (Johnson 12), Ohio State 50/21 offensive (Juhasz 16); Assists — Ohio 9 (Johnson 6), Ohio State 13 (Miller 7); Steals — Ohio 5 (Johnson 3), Ohio State 9 (Bell 5); Blocks — Ohio 1, Ohio State 6 (Patty 2); Turnovers — Ohio 14, Ohio State 20; Personal fouls — Ohio 20, Ohio State 26; Attendance — 5,213; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.