With the start of fall camp less than a month away — players report on Aug. 1 — Ohio Football has an updated roster in place.
And yes, there have been some changes since the end of the spring season.
The Bobcats have lost two scholarship players, and eight walk-ons, from the listed roster at the end of spring camp. Two members of the 2019 signing class have yet to show up on the official roster.
Ohio has also added 10 new freshmen (not announced on Signing Day) to the roster, and has added one transfer to the active roster.
First, two scholarship offensive linemen will apparently not be a part of the active roster moving forward. Fourth-year junior Adam Notestine (Pickerington North), who essentially missed last season with a torn muscle, is no longer listed. Also gone is redshirt freshman Patrick Gilliland, a 2018 signee out of Bishop Hartley HS in Columbus.
In addition, eight walk-ons who participated in spring camp are not currently listed on the roster. Gone from the Bobcats’ active list are freshman offensive lineman Ethan Beckett (East Knox HS, Ohio), freshman RB Shane Bonner (John Glenn HS, Ohio), redshirt freshman TE Dante Ruozzo (Poland Seminary, Ohio), redshirt junior TE Jalen Spears (Cin. Colerain, Ohio), and four wide receivers — third-year sophomore Hunter Edwards (Nelsonville-York), fourth-year junior Marcus Frierson, and freshmen Max Darrow and Hunter Fornshell.
All but two members of the Bobcats’ 2019 announced Signing Class are on the roster. The two that have yet to appear are defensive tackle Denzel Daxon and cornerback Keniuel Gates.
Daxon was the second-highest rated player to ever sign with Ohio — he had a listed grade of 0.8688 on 24/7sports.com — and was a late commit after he was dropped late in the recruiting process by Louisville. Gates was the first player in the 2019 class to commit to Ohio and had a high two-star grade (0.7842).
Both players could still show up on the active roster for the start of fall camp, or when the semester begins and the camp roster is expanded, but neither is a part of the official team roster at this time.
Ohio has also added 11 new players to the rolls. One is a transfer. Wide receiver Chase Cokley — a redshirt junior — comes to Athens after a stint at Abilene Christian (FCS) in Texas. He was a high school standout at Westlake HS in Austin.
The other 10 new players are all true freshmen, and presumably represent either walk-ons or preferred walk-ons (eligible to be a part of fall camp). The list of 10 includes seven players from inside the state of Ohio.
The list of new freshmen on the roster include defensive ends Dezman Cooper (Reynoldsburg HS), Griffin Davies (Elyria Catholic HS) and Aiden Malenchek (Twinsburg HS), place-kicker Tristian Vandenberg (Canisius HS, Buffalo), linebacker Caden Campolieti (Cle. St. Ignatius HS), offensive linemen Aidan McDonald (Notre Dame Cathredal-Latin HS) and Parker Titsworth (North Alleghany HS, Wexford, Pa.), tight end Luke Ewald (Kettering Alter HS), and wide receivers Nigel Drummond II (Cle. St. Ignatius, HS), and Keeshawn Tyson (Forest Hills HS, Marshville, N.C.).
Ohio is expected to be the favorite in the Mid-American Conference East Division in 2019, and will officially have its first practice of the season on Aug. 2. The Bobcats open the season on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. inside Peden Stadium against FCS foe Rhode Island.
