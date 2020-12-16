DeKALB, Ill. — Cece Hooks took center stage as the Ohio women's basketball team earned its first conference win of the season.
Hooks scored a team-high 26 points as the Bobcats won at Northern Illinois on Wednesday, 77-67.
Hooks shot 50 percent from the field, 11 of 22, while also adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Ohio improves to 3-1 overall, and 1-1 in the Mid-American Conference as it bounces back from last Friday's loss at Kent State.
Northern Illinois falls to 2-4 overall, and 0-2 in the MAC.
Ohio used a big third quarter for the victory. The Huskies led 16-15 after a quarter, with the Bobcats nudging ahead 33-31 at halftime.
Ohio won the third quarter 27-19 to go ahead 60-50 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats had balanced after Hooks. Erica Johnson and Gabby Burris each scored 11 points, while Peyton Guice and Madi Mace each tallied 10 points. Caitlyn Kroll added nine points.
Johnson also had seven assists and six rebounds, while Burris had five rebounds. Mace collected six rebounds and two steals.
Chelby Koker led all scorers with 28 to pace the Huskies. She made 10 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. She flirted with a triple-double, adding eight rebounds and eight assists.
A'Jah Davis and Janae Poisson each tallied 12 points for Northern Illinois, which won the rebounding battle 48-35. However, the Huskies finished with 18 turnovers, compared to just seven for Ohio.
The Bobcats remain on the road but will be out of conference for their next game. Ohio is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Monday afternoon for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
After that, Ohio doesn't have another game currently scheduled until a home contest with Central Michigan on Jan. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.