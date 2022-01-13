The Ohio women's basketball got on the board in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bobcats won their first conference game of the season, 70-64, against Kent State on Wednesday in the Convocation Center.
After a series of MAC postponements, Ohio was able to win for the first time since Dec. 21.
The Bobcats are 7-4 overall, and 1-1 in the MAC while Kent State falls to 9-5 and 1-4 in the MAC.
Cierra Hooks led Ohio with 26 points on 11 for 22 shooting, adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. She also had three steals and two assists.
Madi Mace also came up strong with 16 points for Ohio with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Gabby Burris also hit double figures with 12 points. Yaya Felder came off the bench to contribute seven points and four steals.
Erica Johnson, playing for the first time since Dec. 21, had six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kaylee Bambule had three points.
Katie Shumate led Kent State with 18 points, with Bridget Dunn adding 15 points. Hannah Young had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
It was a comeback win for the Bobcats, who trailed 31-30 at halftime and 46-44 going to the fourth quarter.
Ohio also faced a 53-49 deficit after Nila Blackford's shot in the paint with 7:35 remaining.
The Bobcats scored seven straight points, leading 56-53 after Hooks' jumper in the paint.
Tied at 58-58 Mace scored with 2:53 left to give Ohio the lead for good.
Hooks' jumper pushed Ohio ahead 64-61 with 28 seconds remaining. Hooks then recorded a steal, eventually leading to a pair of Burris free throws for a 66-61 lead with 18 seconds left.
The Bobcats will look to build off the win with a trip to Central Michigan on Saturday at 1 p.m.
