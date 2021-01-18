MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Ohio Bobcats received a much-needed win in their quest to rise up the Mid-American Conference standings.
Ohio gained some revenge against Central Michigan, beating the Chippewas 93-84 on Saturday inside McGuirk Arena.
The Bobcats lost at home to Central Michigan, 90-87, on Jan. 2, but won the rematch in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
The win ended a three-game losing streak to Central Michigan for the Ohio women, and it also snapped a 17-game home winning streak for the Chipps.
As they have for most of the season, Erica Johnson and Cece Hooks made plenty of big plays to boost the Bobcats to victory.
Each scored 26 points, Johnson's coming on 7 of 14 shooting while Hooks did it with a 12 of 20 effort from the field.
The Bobcats never trailed after the opening minutes, using a 16-0 run to lead 18-6 in the first quarter.
Ohio led 26-14 after one quarter, and 41-32 at halftime. The Bobcats were ahead by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, 61-43 after Johnson's layup, eventually settling into a 65-52 lead going to the fourth.
The Bobcats still led 79-62 with 4:23 to play after a Johnson 3-pointer.
Central Michigan made a final push, trailing just 89-84 after Micaela Kelly's 3-pointer with 30 seconds left.
Madi Mace slowed that momentum with two free throws for Ohio, then Johnson made two more free throws after a Central Michigan turnover to seal the road win.
Ohio is 6-4 overall, and 4-3 in the Mid-American Conference, while Central Michigan is 7-4 and 5-2 in the MAC.
Gabby Burris had 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio, with Caitlyn Kroll and Mace each scoring 12 points. Kroll also had eight rebounds.
Kelly led Central Michigan with 34 points on 12 of 23 shooting. Molly Davis added 20 points and four assists, while Jahari Smith tallied 11 points.
The Bobcats are home on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. tip off against Buffalo.
