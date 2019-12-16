The Bobcats just finished Finals Week, and the fall semester.
But the real, big test, facing Ohio (7-3) arrives in the form of an angry Purdue (6-4) club that invades the Convocation Center on Tuesday night. Game time is set for 9 p.m., and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
“This is a good opportunity to make some noise for us,” said Ohio sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas. “A lot of teams doubted us in the preseason. This is a chance to prove ourselves.
“Each and every game is, but this one is a little bit bigger than some other ones.”
Oh it’s a big one alright. Ohio hasn’t had a Big Ten Conference team come to the Convo since Wisconsin slithered out of the Convo with a 77-71 win on Dec. 8, 2001.
Now, 18 years later, the Bobcats get another shot at B10 power program on their home floor. All it took to set it up was some bargain shopping of the Ohio Football program.
Jim Schaus, then the Ohio Director of Athletics, gave Purdue a home game against the Bobcats in 2017 in West Lafayette. The cost was substantially lower than the going rate, less than $600,000, with a caveat.
The Bobcats would take the road football game at Purdue on the cheap IF the Boilermakers agreed to a home-and-home basketball series. The first game of the hoops series was last year at Purdue, where the Boilers won going away by a 95-67 count. Former head coach Saul Phillips was non-renewed after the season, which leaves first-year head coach Jeff Boals as the beneficiary of a home game against a defending B10 champion.
“It’s exciting. These kind of games just don’t happen very often,” Boals said Monday. “There’s probably still a few high majors out there that haven’t played a true road game yet.
“Jim Schaus got a little creative with the whole scheduling process and afforded us this opportunity,” he added. “I know our guys are excited about it.”
Purdue was able to get a game in Athens when the majority of students have already left campus. But the Boilermakers will still be in a bad mood come tip-off anyway.
Purdue dropped a 70-56 loss on Sunday afternoon at Nebraska. The Boilermakers shot just 30 percent overall, only 17 percent from 3-point, managed only five free throw attempts and saw 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms leave the game late after a nasty fall. Haarms was put through the program’s concussion protocol, and made the trip to Athens, but his availability is still unknown.
It may be a wounded Purdue club, but still a scary one, Boals said.
“Defensively, they’re elite,” the coach explained. “Their length, their athleticism. They’ll deny. They’ll play full-court.
“We have to do the things we didn’t do well in some of these other games to give ourselves a chance.”
Ohio has won four straight games, but — by and large — has won the games it should so far this season. And, the Bobcats have lost the games most through they would lose as well. Ohio is 0-3 this season against power programs — with lopsided setbacks against nationally-ranked Villanova and Baylor, and Utah.
“Purdue is, on paper, better than those three teams,” Boals said. “And we played well in spurts with each of them.
“It’s a good measuring stick to see where we’re at.”
It’s also the kind of stick that has been in short supply for Ohio. OU is just 23-68 all time against the Big Ten, but hasn’t won against the conference since the 2012 NCAA Tournament and an upset over Michigan.
The last home game for Ohio was that 2001 home loss to Wisconsin. OU and Purdue have met seven times over the history of their programs, but Purdue hasn’t made a trip to Athens since 1969. On Dec. 6, 1969, Ohio upset Rick Mount and the Boilermakers 80-79 in a Convo Classic.
Vander Plas knows the rarity of the opportunity that Ohio has in front of itself.
“The margin for error is pretty small,” he admitted. “We have to play our best basketball, be tough. Have fun with it.”
Ohio will have a short bench to work with as well. Freshman PG Miles Brown has been cleared to resume practice activities, but there are more questions than answers.
Freshman center Nolan Foster (lower leg) is out, as are freshman wing Ben Roderick (hand) and junior wing Connor Murrell (abdomen).
Senior guard Jordan Dartis (knee) has not had a full practice since his injury on Dec. 4.
“It is what it is,” Boals said. “We’re going to play who we have and go after it.”
