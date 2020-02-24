Jeff Boals knows that at this time of year, every college basketball team in the country is playing for something.
“It could be a better seed, first place, a championship, whatever it may be. You want to be playing your best basketball right now with momentum trying to put yourself in the best position heading into March,” said Boals, Ohio’s first-year head coach, on Monday.
And his Bobcats (13-14, 5-9 Mid-American Conference) are no different. Ohio enters the final fortnight of the conference season with designs of finishing high enough to earn a home game in the first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament.
But the Bobcats need a win on Tuesday night — OU welcomes in MAC East rival Buffalo (18-9, 9-5 MAC) for a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Convo — for another reason as well. Ohio is desperate for a breakthrough victory against one of the better teams in the league.
The Bobcats have been knocking on that door for the last two months, but it has yet to open.
The current top four seeds in the MAC — Akron, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Buffalo — have all victimized OU for down-to-the-wire wins this season.
Ohio lost its first matchup with UB this season, back on Jan. 14, in a 76-73 decision at Amherst, N.Y. thanks to Jeenathan Williams’ layup with 15 seconds remaining. Akron escaped the Convo with an 88-86 win on Jan. 25. Just three days later, Ohio lost 61-59 at Northern Illinois thanks to off-balance make from the Huskies with 18.2 seconds left.
And then there was Saturday’s 62-61 loss at Bowling Green when Justin Turner hit the game-winner with 2.2 seconds left.
That’s four losses, against the top four teams in the league, by a total of eight points.
Yeah, the Bobcats desperatley need one of these to break their way. And soon.
In particular, a couple of specific Bobcats could use a late-game break to go their way. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas, playing at an all-conference level, has been the primary defender on three of those pivotal game-losing buckets — at Buffalo, at NIU and at BG. Freshman wing Ben Roderick missed a game-tying foul-line jumper at the buzzer at Northern Illinois. Then, on Saturday, Roderick missed the front end of a one-and-one that opened the door for Turner’s game winner.
So, Boals has to both pick up some key parts for the stretch run, and keep the Bobcats going despite a steady string of close disappointments.
“It’s a feel. You get ready for every game, every day,” Boals said. “But, yeah, our guys are distraught.
“You got to respond. What’s up next?” he added. “You got to have short-term memory in this game. Understand how you lost, why you lost, and move on to the next one. No one is going to feel sorry for you.”
That goes double for the Bulls, who have become the MAC’s best program over the last six years. Buffalo has won four of the last five MAC Tournaments — 2015-’16, and 2018-’19 — and currently slotted fourth in what was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding season for first-year head coach Jim Whitesell.
The Bulls enter riding a four-game winning streak, including a 104-98 double OT win at Kent State on Friday night. UB has won six straight over the Bobcats, and won in its last three trips to the Convo.
The Bulls will be deep — they’ll play 10 and have another Sixth Man of the Year candidate in sophomore forward Josh Mballa (10.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg) — and attack with athleticism and tempo. No one plays faster in the league than Buffalo — UB ranks 7th nationally with 74.0 possessions per game and fourth in the country with just 14.9 seconds per possession — and the Bulls value going to the rim more than any other MAC squad.
It shows up with the Bulls’ aggressiveness on the offensive glass UB averages 15.0 offensive rebounds per game (second nationally) and leads the MAC with an offensive rebound rate of 35.9 percent.
Ohio has been the MAC’s best in locking up the defensive glass (24.6 percent rate on offensive rebounds allowed), but the Bobcats will be walking a tightrope during the game of being the aggressive and avoiding the full-court track meet the Bulls prefer.
“You got to be smart about it,” Boals said. “They’re going to pressure you, try to speed you up…and turn it into transition points.”
Ohio enters the game at eighth in the overall MAC standings, but the Bobcats likely need at least two wins in their final four games to make a home game in the tournament a reality.
“Our guys need to understand the sense of urgency that everyone is playing with,” Boals said. “We got to keep bringing it.”
Medical update
Freshman guard Lunden McDay (ankle) missed Saturday’s game at Bowling Green, and will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Jordan Dartis (leg cramps) missed the final seven minutes at BG, but Boals believed Ohio’s career 3-pointer leader would be available and in the starting lineup on Tuesday.
Records update
Dartis is 14th in Ohio history with 1,427 points, and has a chance to pass both No. 13 Nick Kellogg (2011-14, 1,449) and No. 12 Tim Joyce (1977-73, 1,468) before the end of the regular season.
Dartis’ 307 career 3-pointers is the most in Ohio history, and he trails CMU’s David DiLeo (321) for the MAC record. With a career 3-point shooting percentage of 42.8 percent, Dartis trails only Tommy Freeman (44.3 percent) in the Ohio record book.
Sophomore point guard Jason Preston has joined a short-list of OU ball-distributors. Preston has 201 assists this season, the sixth-most in Bobcat history. Only Jaaron Simmons and D.J. Cooper have hit 200 or more assists in a season in Ohio history.
Cooper had single-season assists marks of 211, 218, 242 and 263. Simmons owns the OU record with 275 assists in 2015-16, and had 200 assists in 2016-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.