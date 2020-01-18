Reeling after two last-second losses in their last three games, the Bobcats needed a pick-me-up.
And in recent years, nothing has been better for Ohio than a matchup with Ball State.
It worked again, on Saturday in the Convo, as the Bobcats turned in a sharp, start-to-finish showing against the Cardinals for a 79-71 win.
Ohio (10-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) got big games from Cece Hooks and Eric Johnson, and a bounce-back showing from Amani Burke, to maintain a share of the lead in the MAC East Division. It was OU’s eighth straight win against Ball State (11-6, 3-2 MAC), which once won nine in a row against Ohio from 1998-2006.
“Today looked more like how we typically play,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon. “Our ball movement was significantly better.
“We got good shots…we had better balance.”
Hooks, Ohio’s junior dynamo, had the Cardinals off-balance all game long. With probing driving to the rim, steal-created runout the others way, and an arsenal of moves near the rim, Hooks piled up 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
“I just hate losing,” Hooks said. “I try to be as good as I can every game.”
What Hooks didn’t do, Johnson and Burke took care of. Johnson notched a double-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Burke, who entered mired in a bit of a shooting slump, hit 7 of 11 shots for 16 points and added three steals.
Ohio shot 47.6 percent overall, and had 11 assists after getting just three on Wednesday night in a road loss at Western Michigan.
Johnson and Hooks had eight of those assists, and five came on passes from to the other.
“We just find each other,” Johnson said. “I just cut and I’m there, and she finds me. It just builds momentum for us.”
Sydney Freeman had 13 points to lead Ball State, while Arbrie Benson added 12 points off the bench and Oshlyn Brown chipped in 11. Ohio took away one of the Cardinals strengths — rebounding — by owning a 42-35 edge on the glass. It was just the second time OU won the rebounding battle in conference play.
“It’s just about effort,” Hooks said. “We have to put in the effort and try, and when we do that we can be a good rebounding club.”
Ball State led just twice — at 3-0 and 5-2 — with OU playing with the lead for the final 36 minutes.
Ohio landed an early 10-0 run, with three driving layups from Burke, but parlayed it only into a 24-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.
So, the Bobcats did it again. OU landed another 10-0 burst, and hit six straight shots, early in the second quarter to snap a 32-32 tie.
Johnson started the second run with a step-back jumper from the top of the key, walked her way back into a 3-pointer from nearly the same spot, then found a cutting Hooks for a layup.
Johnson had 16 points in the half, and Hooks was nearly as dominant. Hooks had 15 points in the half, and three steals, and scored on a pair side-stepping drives late in the half to give OU the 49-37 lead at the break — its largest of the game to that point.
Ohio never saw the lead dip below double figures the rest of the way, until the final five minutes. The Cardinals never got closer than the eight-point final score.
It was the kind of performance that most thought they’d see more of from Ohio, the heavy preseason favorite in the MAC. But two close losses have put the Bobcats into a chase position behind league-leading Central Michigan (5-0 MAC).
“A lot of teams would be happy with that kind of start,” Boldon said. “But we have higher aspirations.
“We’ve been good so far, and there’s things there that we can fix,” he added. “The challenge for us is the aspiration in this program to be great. We’re still working toward that.”
Ohio hits the road on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. start at Northern Illinois (5-11, 1-4 MAC). The Bobcats will host Bowling Green (0-5 MAC) next Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s a chance to start a run of wins.
“It’s something that we need to do and show we can do, because we’re going to have to do that in March,” Boldon said.
Ohio 79, Ball State 71
Ball St. 21 16 14 20 — 71
Ohio 24 25 19 11 — 79
BALL STATE 71 (11-6, 3-2 MAC)
Thelma Dis Agustsdottir 1 0-0 2, Blake smith 3 0-0 6, Oshlynn Brown 5 1-2 11, Sydney Freeman 4 4-4 13, Jasmin Samz 3 0-0 8, Annie Rauch 4 0-0 8, Estel Puiggros 1 2-2 5, Anna Clephane 1 4-9 6, Abrir Benson 5 0-0 12, Anna Gamarra 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 11-17 71; 3-point goals — 6-26 (Benson 2-4, Samz 2-9, Puiggros 1-1, Freeman 1-7, Clephane 0-1, Gamarra 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 0-3).
OHIO 79 (10-6, 3-2 MAC)
Erica Johnson 8 2-2 21, Gabby Burris 2 5-8 9, Cece Hooks 10 5-9 25, Katie Barker 0 0-0 0, Amani Burke 7 0-1 16, Caitlyn Kroll 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Edecia Beck 3 2-2 8, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 30 14-22 79; 3-point goals — 5-22 (Johnson 3-8, Burke 2-4, Burris 0-1, Beck 0-1, Hooks 0-2, Barker 0-6).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ball State 27-65 (.415), 3-point goals 6-26 (.231); Ohio 30-63 (.476), 3-point goals 5-22 (.227); Free throws — Ball State 11-17 (.647); Ohio 14-22 (.636); Rebounds — Ball State 35/11 offensive (Rauch 8), Ohio 42/12 offensive (Johnson 13); Assists — Ball State 12 (Dis Agustsdottir 3), Ohio 11 (Johnson 5); Steals — Ball State 4, Ohio 11 (Johnson/Hooks/Burke 3); Blocks — Ball State 4 (Freeman 2), Ohio 4 (Hooks 2); Turnovers — Ball State 17, Ohio 13; Personal fouls — Ball State 21, Ohio 16; Attendance — 541; Technical fouls — Ball State, none; Ohio, 1 (Gabby Burris, 6:15, 3Q)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.