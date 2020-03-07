For the first time in a long time, the Bobcats felt good.
And they’ll get a few more days to enjoy the good vibes.
Ohio smashed its way out of a four-game losing skid by beating Miami — 92-78 — on Saturday afternoon inside the Convocation Center. About 90 minutes later — thanks to Western Michigan’s loss to Ball State — the Bobcats learned they earned a bye in the first round of the 2020 Mid-American Conference Tournament.
“It’s been a long two weeks,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon. “It just feels good to win again.”
Ohio (18-11, 11-7 MAC) was the heavy preseason favorite to win the MAC. Less than three weeks ago, the Bobcats were 10-3 in conference play and seemed set to be no worse than the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament.
But Ohio then dropped four straight games, all against MAC East foes, and slipped behind Kent State for good in the conference standings with an 81-77 loss on Wednesday.
The Bobcats were at their lowest point. But clawed out of the hole with a clean, dominating showing against Miami (11-19, 4-14 MAC). Ohio’s 92 points were a season-high, and OU led by 33 with just under seven minutes to go before the RedHawks finished with a flurry of meaningless points.
“It was amazing,” said Ohio senior guard Amani Burke.
“We had so much fun today. We were trying to celebrate every play.”
And the Bobcats had a lot to celebrate. The team honored seniors Burke, Maddie Bazelak and Katie Barker after the game. Junior forward Gabby Burris tied a season-high with 19 points, and received a nod in the second half for breaking the 1,000-point plateau during her career.
Burke, who had 18 points, hit four three-pointers and added four steals. Burke got Ohio going early on, before the Bobcats dropped the hammer in the second half.
“The energy just felt so much better today,” Burris said.
Ohio’s dynamic duo in the backcourt — junior Cece Hooks and sophomore Erica Johnson — also both posted huge days. Hooks didn’t hit a field goal in the first quarter, but still finished with a team-high 24 points, and added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Johnson, three days after scoring a career-high 36 points, finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals for her sixth double-double of the season.
Ohio led 34-23 at the half, then put the game away with a 34-point explosion in the third quarter. Johnson capped the Bobcats’ best 10 minutes in three weeks by connecting on a half-court heave at the buzzer.
“I think it’s just the idea that the tournament is finally here,” said Boldon, when asked how his team put the last two weeks behind them.
“There was a newfound joy, an excitement, about playing again.”
The good news continued well after the final buzzer. Ohio wanted to dodge the first round entirely — fewer games in the week means a better chance at fresh legs in Cleveland — and found out it had when Ball State won at Kalamazoo later in the afternoon.
That result left Ohio as the No. 4 seed for the MAC Tournament. The Bobcats open their postseason on Wednesday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse; Ohio will face either No. 5 seed Western Michigan or No. 12 Bowling Green — which play on Monday night — beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Ohio will be as fresh as can be expected by then. It’s the setup the Bobcats thought might have slipped through their fingers after the four-game skid.
“You want to save your bodies as much as you can going into that long week,” Burris said.
Miami will enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed. The RedHawks got a monster game from Savannah Kluesner (23 points, 17 rebounds) against Ohio, and senior guard Lauren Dickerson became the program’s all-time leading scorer (25 points, 2,184 in her career), but were out scored 49-21 over the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Burke said Ohio hasn’t always dealt with the constant pressure, and the grind, and the expectations that the 2019-20 season presented the Bobcats. OU wanted to craft an at-large resume for the NCAA Tournament, and knew it couldn’t afford many — if any — losses along the way.
There is no at-large hopes for Ohio this March. The Bobcats’ lone path to the NCAA now consists of winning three games over four days in Cleveland. And in some ways that’s freeing for a team that endured a handful of injuries, and tough, one-score losses, during a a pursuit of a championship.
“It’s like we were the Monstars,” Burke said, referring to the unbeatable team from the animated movie ‘Space Jam.’ “It was a lot for us.
“It humbled us in a way," she added. “We’re figuring it out.”
Even Boldon seemed more at ease on Saturday. There’s only two things to worry about now: recovering for the next game, and then winning it. What’s already happened can’t be changed. It’s all about the ‘now’ for Ohio, and his team looked liked the one capable of winning the MAC in its most recent outing.
“Our No. 1 goals is to recover,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if we play Monday or Wednesday. It’s just recover the best you can and get ready to win the next one.”
Ohio 92, Miami 78
Miami;12;11;21;34;—;78
Ohio;13;21;34;24;—;92
MIAMI 78 (11-19, 4-14 MAC)
Savannah Kluesner 7 9-11 23, Lauren Dickerson 9 2-4 25, Kenzie Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Peyton Scott 1 2-2 4, Abbey Hoff 3 2-2 8, Vannessa garrets 4 0-0 20, Monique Esbrand 1 0-0 2, Bree Paulson 0 0-0 0, Kelly McLaughlin 1 0-0 2, Amani Freeman 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 28 15-19 78; 3-point goals — 7-28 (Dickerson 5-16, Garrelts 2-5, Scott 0-3, Hoff 0-2, Esbrand 0-1, Paulson 0-1).
OHIO 92 (18-11, 11-7 MAC)
Erica Johnson 6 0-1 16, Cece Hooks 9 5-8 24, Katie Barker 1 0-0 3, Amani Burke 5 4-4 18, Maddie Bazelak 2 0-0 5, Caitlyn Kroll 0 3-6 3, Gabby Burris 6 5-5 19, Edecia Beck 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 2-4 2; TOTALS 30 19-28 92; 3-point goals — 13-38 (Burke 4-8, Johnson 4-12, Burris 2-4, Bazelak 1-2, Hooks 1-4, Barker 1-4, Kroll 0-3).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Miami 26-68 (.412), 3-point goals 7-28 (.250); Ohio 30-72 (.417), 3-point goals 13-38 (.342); Free throws — Miami 15-19 (.789); Ohio 19-28 (.679); Rebounds — Miami 44/14 offensive (Kluesner 17), Ohio 44/16 offensive (Johnson 13); Assists — Miami 13 (Dickerson 6), Ohio 20 (Johnson/Hooks 7); Steals — Miami 6, Ohio 13 (Johnson/Burke 4); Blocks — Miami 3 (Hoff 2), Ohio 2 (Hooks 2); Turnovers — Miami 19, Ohio 15; Personal fouls — Miami 23, Ohio 22; Attendance — 699; Technical fouls — None
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.