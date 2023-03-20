It only takes a tenth of a second for a life to change.
Or in this case for the Ohio University Men's D1 hockey team to live another day.
In a close contest that went down to the wire in regulation, a goal by junior D-man Collin Felton with one second left sent Sunday afternoon's contest vs. The University of Jamestown into overtime.
And the Captain, Sam Turner's unassisted OT goal just four minutes and 52 seconds into the free hockey period sent the Jimmies packing as the Bobcats took the 4-3 win to advance to the semi-final round in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's National Championship Tournament in Marlborough, MA.
OU was scheduled to play No. 3-ranked Adrian College Monday in the semi-final round. Puck drop in Massachusetts is set for 4:45 p.m. Coverage of that game, which takes place after The Messenger's deadline, can be found on our website at www.athensmessenger.com.
In the other semi-final match, No. 1, Minot State will face off against No. 5 Liberty. Puck drop for that game is set for 8 p.m. The ACHA reseeded the four teams left in the tournament Sunday night to determine the semi-final games.
Sunday's win came following a close opening round contest Friday against Illinois State University, which saw the Bobcats take a 1-0 win to advance to the quarterfinals against the Jimmies.
Detailed coverage of that OU win can be found on the Athens Messenger website.
In a season with a freshman class of phenoms Luc Reeve and Laker Aldridge generating all the headlines - and goals - it was another freshman - forward John McLaughlin who got the first two OU goals of Sunday's game past Jamestown netminder Brandon Weare.
Jamestown, ranked No. 7 in the final American Collegiate Hockey Association computer rankings, gave it all they had in the quarterfinal round against an OU squad ranked No. 2 in the nation.
It didn't take too long - two minutes and 50 seconds to be exact - for the Jimmies to show the Bobcats they meant business, putting the first goal on the board and past OU netminder Justin Damon to go up 1-0.
It took almost 10 minutes, but the good guys evened the score on a McLaughlin's first goal of the day. Assists went to Andrew Sacca and Andrew Wells.
With 47 seconds left in the first, Jamestown took the lead again to make it 2-1 Jimmies as the teams went into the locker room to prepare for the second period.
Shots on goal in the first were 15-12 in favor of Jamestown.
Two Jamestown tripping penalties in the second stanza put the Bobcats on the power play, but to no avail.
Finally, OU knotted the score at two with 5:56 left in the second with McLaughlin's second goal of the afternoon. Jack Glen and Spencer Schons got the assist on the freshman's fourth goal of the year.
With the score still even at the start of the third, the winner was likely to be the team that could best take advantage of the breaks that came their way.
While OU couldn't get one up on the Jimmies following a Jamestown tripping penalty on Jordon Kromm, Kromm was able to get the go-ahead goal for his university on a McLaughlin tripping penalty.
And, it looked like that was going to be the end of the road for the Bobcats, but just like they have played all season, the team played with heart and never gave up. That allowed Felton's last second-goal that sent the game into OT. Felton was assisted on the score by Hollander Thompson and Turner.
Final shots on goal were 40-36 in favor of the Bobcats.
In an exclusive interview with The Athens Messenger following the game Felton detailed those minutes both on and off the ice that contributed to the Bobcats getting the win.
"There was almost no time left and we were facing elimination but we were on a mission and knew something was going to happen. When the puck rebounded and we tapped it in, we were going absolutely crazy till we turned around and saw it called off. Then waiting and waiting we started to realize that we're gonna get this call to go our way and when the refs came back on the ice and called it a good goal, there was no way we were going to lose that game," Felton said.
He added that "Coach Lio got us back in the right mindset in the locker room and then it was just a matter of time till our Captain, Turner, buried the game winner."
As for Lio, Head Coach Lionel Mauron, he told the Messenger what his plan was that eventually turned into a winning one for the Bobcats.
"We had our top line on the ice with fresh legs, so we didn't want to call a timeout. We worked on that situation last week, it worked out," Mauron said in reference to that last minute of regulation.
As for overtime, the coach noted that "OT is not about who scores the quickest, it's simply about who scores. We wanted to get back to playing a more defensive game and use our energy on our forecheck. We got back to our original game plan.
"We started the game slow but once we got going, we dominated most of the play. Our team does not give up, we might not be flashy, but we are tough to beat," Mauron said.
Indeed, they are.
For forward Andrew Sacca, the emotions of the win were still fresh in his mind when talking about the Jimmies and that game-winning goal by the Captain.
"We expected a tough game. We knew Jamestown was a good team. We all believed in each other and knew if we stuck to it, we’d come away with a big win," Sacca said.
"When I saw the puck hit the back of the net I hopped the bench so quick! I was so happy and couldn’t wait to celebrate with all the boys! What a shot by Turner!"
Defenseman Blake Rossi told the Messenger early Monday morning that the euphoria the team experienced with the win came only following a brief moment when he and the team thought their season might be over.
"Yes, absolutely I got off of the ice with 1 minute and 45 seconds left and I started praying we would score. Then the puck was in the corner with 15 seconds left and I saw it going towards the net and got very anxious. Once we scored and it was being reviewed Ryan Leonard and I started to tear up thinking about how our careers could be over if they came back and said no goal," Rossi said.
The senior D-man explained the plan the squad had to enter into the extra period.
"The game plan was to just settle down and we’re back to being tied. We didn’t have to force anything and to just play our game and it would come to us," Rossi said.
As for the jubilation displayed on the bench following the Captain's score, Rossi said it was a moment he won't soon forget.
"Jumping on the pile when we scored was amazing and having all of our fans going nuts was so cool to see. The place was very rowdy for us!" Rossi said.
Mauron also described the emotions he and the team were feeling when Turner took that game-winning shot.
"It was a huge relief, and just pure happiness. We live another day, we fight and advance."
