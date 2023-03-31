The Ohio University Men's D1 hockey team swept the four major categories - and were honored in several others - when the Central States Collegiate Hockey League announced their year-end awards this week.
Freshman forward Luc Reeve was named both Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, while The Captain, Sam Turner, received the Sportsmanship Award.
Additionally, second-year Head Coach Lionel Mauron captured the Coach of the Year honors.
Mauron told The Athens Messenger was both humbled and thankful for the honor.
"I'd like to share thus award with Jamie and Trent (assistant coaches Jamieson McVicar and Trent Johnson), who have been working relentlessly to prepare our team," Mauron said.
The coach added that "Our players did all the hard work, though, and they're the reason that I am being recognized."
Mauron was excited to see so many members of his team honored with League Awards as he feels that it is a testament to the commitment they have to both the game and academics.
In other awards, Bobcats named to the CSCHL First Team League were Goaltender Justin Damon, Reeve, freshman forward Laker Aldridge and Turner. Defenseman Collin Felton received Second Team League honors.
Five OU freshman were named to the League's All Rookie Team: Reeve, Aldridge, Tommy Kloepfer, Hollander Thompson and Lucas Renzoni,
Senior Andrew Wells and junior Aiden Grieco were named to the League's All Defensive Team while six Bobcats - Damon, Blake Rossi, J.T. Schimizzi, Andrew Sacca, Grieco and Turner were on the All Academic team.
The men's team finished the season with a 30-60-2 record. They bowed out of the American Collegiate Hockey Association's National Championship tournament with a semi-final loss to Adrian College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.