The Ohio University men's D1 hockey team jumped to the No. 2 spot in the final regular season computer rankings released Wednesday afternoon.
OU gets a first-game bye from ranking in the top of the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association's computer ranking. On March 17, the Bobcats will play the winner of the the Illinois State/Indiana of Pennsylvania game, which is set for March 16.
The tournament runs from March 16-21 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Time for puck drop for the Bobcats game is 4:45 p.m.
Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron is excited to see OU's ranking, which is the highest seed the Bobcats have had since 2019. He said he is preparing his squad for whoever they may face.
"We are 100 percent focused on ourselves and what we need to improve to become a better team. We will take whoever comes our way and play Bobcats hockey," Mauron said.
At 28-5-2 on the season, OU is the regular season champion of the Central States Collegiate Hockey League and has earned its 30th consecutive bid to the championship and 31st overall. The Bobcats swept a pair of home games over Niagara University (6-1, 4-3) this past weekend to leapfrog over the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (24-4-1).
UNLV, despite sweeping Grand Canyon State University this past weekend, dropped to No. 4. Adrian College, (31-2-2) which split its season series with the Bobcats, is ranked No. 3.
Rounding out the top five is Liberty University (15-11-1), which earned its seventh consecutive bid to Nationals and 15th overall. OU won three out of four games against the Flames this season.
Minot State University (24-2-0) retained the top spot in the ACHA computer ranking for the eleventh consecutive ranking period. The Beavers split a weekend series at Liberty University last weekend and split their season series with OU at Bird Arena earlier in the month, losing the first game 5-3 before coming from behind in the third period in the second game to win that contest, 8-5.
A similar scenario played out at the LaHaye Ice Center in Lynchburg, VA last weekend as Minot lost on Friday, but came from behind - after being down 3-1 in the second period - to get a 5-3 win against the Flames on Saturday.
