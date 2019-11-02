Bob Boldon long ago gave up worrying about what his team looks like during an exhibition game.
The margin of victory, or even a defeat, is immaterial to the task of getting on tape various situations and players who don’t have a lot of experience.
In that way, Ohio’s 83-77 win over non-Division I opponent Walsh on Saturday in the Convocation Center was perfectly acceptable.
Boldon, the seventh-year head coach of Ohio’s women’s basketball team, said the highlight of the exhibition was the pregame unveiling of a banner updated with the Bobcats’ performance in the 2019 WNIT. The second best thing? That was a five-point lead forged on a Cece Hooks 3-point play with 90 seconds left.
“Everything in the middle was kind of ugly,” Boldon said. “We just kind of got through it.”
Ohio, the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, returns four starters and an influx in expectations this season. But Boldon instead leaned into the younger portions of the roster against Walsh.
Ohio’s starting five — veteran guards Hooks, Erica Johnson, Amani Burke and Katie Barker, and returning forward Gabby Burris — played throughout the first half. For two quarters, the Bobcats played it straight up. OU trailed 20-17 after the first quarter, but had secured a 40-31 lead by halftime.
But Ohio didn’t want to play any of the starting five in the second half. Boldon played his second unit — forwards Deesh Beck, Ella Pope and Maddie Badzelak, and guards Caitlyn Kroll, Peyton Guice and Hunter Rogan — exclusively in the second half.
Or at least that was the plan. Pope, a true freshman, fouled out in five minutes in the third quarter. Beck fouled out in 19 minutes. Guice fouled out in 20 minutes. Boldon was forced, with four members of the roster out with injury or NCAA transfer rules, to re-insert Hooks and Johnson in to close the game out.
“That wasn’t in the plans,” he said.
Walsh, thanks to 14 points at the foul line in the third quarter, scored 27 points in 10 minutes in the third quarter and led 58-56 entering the fourth.
But Kroll — who had a team-high 20 points in a team-high 31 minutes in her OU debut — got an offensive rebound bucket with five minutes left to put Ohio ahead for good at 70-68. Ohio held on from there thanks to five late points from Hooks and three late free throws from Johnson.
Kroll, who sat out as a transfer last season, will be one of OU’s biggest additions this season.
“It was easy to go back out there and do what I love,” Kroll said. “We’ve all been waiting to get to play a real game again.”
Mayci Sayles (21 points, 15 rebounds) and Quionche Carter (27 points, 10 rebounds) powered Walsh throughout.
Johnson had 12 points and four assists for Ohio, and Gabby Burris added 11 points and four rebounds. Burris was Ohio’s most effective player on the day, as the Bobcats were +18 during her 15 minutes on the floor.
Despite the experience returning, the Bobcats will still have to learn to play together with a slightly altered cast of contributors, Burris said.
“We’re always going to go by ‘Unfinished Business,’” Burris said, referring to the team’s motto this season. “It’s a learning experience. It’s another step for us today.”
Boldon admits the same. The Bobcats open a stacked non-conference schedule on Tuesday, at Syracuse, and Boldon said it too will be just another step along the way.
He’s got four returning starters. It appears Barker — back from injury last season — Beck and Kroll will give Ohio a nice core of seven players to build around. But everyone else needs reps and time.
“The score today doesn’t concern me a whole lot,” Boldon said. “Those kids need reps. They need game reps.
“This is a learning tool.”
Ohio 83, Walsh 73
Walsh 20 11 27 19 — 73
Ohio 17 23 16 27 — 83
WALSH 73
Maybe Sales 9 3-4 21, Kimmie Borck 2 0-0 6, Lexie Scarton 1 0-2 3, Quionche Carter 6 13-17 27, Tyler Newkirk 2 1-2 6, Jamie Halloran 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Dean 3 3-4 9, Hannah Blake 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 20-29 77; 3-point goals — 7-23 (Carter 2-4, Borck 2-7, Halloran 1-1, Scarton 1-3 Newkirk 1-4, Dean 0-2).
OHIO 83
Erica Johnson 4 3-4 12, Gabby Burris 5 0-1 11, Cece Hooks 2 3-3 7, Katie Barker 2 0-0 6, Amani Burke 3 1-2 9, Caitlyn Kroll 7 5-10 20, Deesh Beck 2 1-2 5, Peyton Guice 0 2-5 2, Maddie Bazelak 3 0-0 6, Ella Pope 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 30 15-27 83; 3-point goals — 8-29 (Barker 2-4, Burke 2-7, Burris 1-1, Kroll 1-4, Rogan 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Hooks 0-1, Beck 0-2, Guice 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Walsh 25-64 (.391), 3-point goals 7-23 (.304); Ohio 30-72 (.417), 3-point goals 8-29 (.276); Free throws — Walsh 20-29 (.690); Ohio 15-27 (.556); Rebounds — Walsh 42/13 offensive (Sales 15), Ohio 49/19 offensive (Badzelak 10); Assists — Walsh 16 (Borck 6), Ohio 15 (Johnson 4); Steals — Walsh 11 (Borck 3), Ohio 6; Blocks — Walsh 3 (Sales 3), Ohio 4; Turnovers — Walsh 20, Ohio 21; Personal fouls — Walsh 24, Ohio 24; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — None.
