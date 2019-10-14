At the season’s halfway point, Ohio University head football coach Frank Solich said it’s time for the Bobcats to “start from scratch” in terms of looking for solutions to the team’s consistent defensive issues.
“We have to do a lot of things to try to get it corrected,” Solich said Monday during his weekly press conference from Peden Stadium.
“We’re trying to piece together why we’re not playing four quarters of football.”
Ohio (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) was stunned, 39-36, by visiting Northern Illinois on Saturday in Athens. The Bobcats dominated the first half, but couldn’t find a single defensive stop over the final 25 minutes of game time. The Huskies won it at the buzzer on a field goal, but OU had fallen apart defensively well before then.
One issue on Saturday was Ohio failed to clean up on third-and-long in the second half. NIU faced three third-and-long situations in the second half, and converted all three. On one, a full blitz failed to land or disrupt the quarterback. On the other two, the Huskies finished catches on contested throws down the field.
In short, the Bobcats didn’t make some plays they had to make despite being in position to do so.
“You just can’t have that,” Solich said. “When you’ve got guys in position to make a play, you got to make the play.”
Other than four solid quarters at Buffalo, the defense has been showing up for one half or the other but seldom both. OU was ripped in the first half at Marshall, but strong in the second. It was the inverse the following week against Louisiana. After giving up just three offensive points in the first half against NIU, OU yielded 29 in the second.
Ohio had similar issues in 2018, but figured it out over the season’s second half. The Bobcats, this year, are giving up 29.5 points per game and allowing opponents to convert 41.0 percent of their third down chances. Those numbers are actually much better compared to the same sample size from 2018 (33.8 ppg allowed, 50.6 percent on third down).
But in other ways, the Bobcats have been worse defensively this season. Through six games last year, OU had forced 12 turnovers, posted a stop rate of 50.0 percent (percentage of drives that ended in a punt, turnover or turnover on downs), and created 77 havoc plays (sacks, TFL, turnovers, pass break ups, forced fumbles).
In 2019, Ohio has created just four turnovers — one third of the number — and is generating about a third less havoc plays (52). It’s not a surprise the stop rate has dipped below 50 percent (49.3 percent).
With a huge game against visiting Kent State (3-3, 2-0 MAC) coming on Saturday, the time is now for Ohio to figure out some solutions. A loss to the Golden Flashes would put OU’s divisional title hopes on life support.
Ohio won’t unveil a new scheme at this point in the season, and wholesale lineup changes aren’t in the cards either. So how do the Bobcats change course defensively?
Solich said OU might try to go deeper with the lineup earlier in games, or try to jazz things up with play calling.
“We’re looking at lots of things,” Solich said. “We can sub out earlier. We can be more aggressive.”
Rare day for the big guy
Senior left tackle Austen Pleasants had one of the highlights of his career on Saturday.
Late in the second quarter, Ohio executed a trick play inside the NIU five-yard line where QB Nathan Rourke ultimately — after a series of fakes and spins — threw a backward pass to the offensive linemen in the left flat. Pleasants caught the ball and strolled in for a two-yard touchdown run.
Pleasants raised his hand in celebration after catching the ball and seeing no one between him an the end zone. It was his first career offensive touch, and first career touchdown at OU.
“I blacked out a little bit,” Pleasants said. “I remember catching the ball and that was about it.”
The play was the same one Ohio tried last season, in an effort to get then senior left tackle Joe Lowery a score. But, on that attempt, Lowery was chopped down for a three-yard loss.
Pleasants immediately thought of his former teammate when the play worked against NIU.
“Yeah, I’d say Joe (Lowery) is pretty upset,” Pleasants said.
The play is a rarity for the Bobcats under Solich’s 15-year run. The last touchdown on an offensive snap (no returns or defensive plays) from a player not listed as a running back, wide receiver or a quarterback for Ohio came way back in 2010 when punter Paul Hershey scored on a fake field goal.
To find a non-offensive skill player scoring a touchdown on a regular offensive play, you have go back to 2005 when cornerback Dion Byrum scored on a slant pass (14 yards). Byrum, in an All-American season at CB, played a few wide receiver reps that season for OU.
MACtion heating up
At the halfway point, there are just two teams remaining in the conference without a league loss. And they’re not the ones anyone thought might be there.
With six games to go, Kent State (3-3, 2-0 MAC) leads the MAC East Division and Ball State (3-3, 2-0 MAC) leads the MAC West. It’s believed to be the first time ever — since the MAC switched to a divisional alignment — that KSU and BSU have been the solo leaders of each division with multiple conference games played.
Seven teams across both division have one loss. Three teams — Akron, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan — have been saddled with 0-2 starts.
“It’s a crazy conference right now,” Solich said. “It’s tough in the MAC.”
Ohio was the preseason pick to win the East but now is in chase mode after a second straight home loss. Toledo, the heavy favorite to win the West, is in the same boat after losing on the road at Bowling Green as a four-touchdown favorite.
OU still controls its own destiny in the MAC East race, meaning if the Bobcats win their final six games they’ll win the division. Of course, that holds true for nine of the 12 teams in the league. As disheartening as the loss to NIU was, it hasn’t settled anything. The conference race, at this point, remains wide open.
“We’re not the only ones (in the MAC) thinking we got to get winning and stay on a roll,” Solich said.
The MAC will have its first ‘full’ weekend of games this season on Saturday. All 12 conference teams will be in action with a slate of six conference games. Both division favorites — Ohio and Toledo — will be facing the teams leading their respective divisions.
2019 MAC Standings
MAC East
Team MAC Overall
Kent St. 2-0 3-3
Bowling Green 1-1 2-4
Miami 1-1 2-4
Ohio 1-1 2-4
Buffalo 0-2 2-4
Akron 0-2 0-6
MAC West
Team MAC Overall
Ball St. 2-0 3-3
Central Mich. 2-1 4-3
Western Mich. 2-1 4-3
Toledo 1-1 4-2
Northern Ill. 1-1 2-4
Eastern Mich. 0-2 3-3
Oct. 19 Schedule
Kent State at Ohio, 12 p.m.
Central Michigan at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Ball State, 2 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
