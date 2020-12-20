The Ohio Bobcats signed 15 players to the 2021 recruiting class last Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
Ohio added seven players from the state of Ohio, with eight coming on offense and seven on defense.
Offensively, Ohio added Sieh Bangura (running back), Bryce Butler (tight end), Miles Cross (receiver), Isaiah Davis (receiver), Will Kacmarek (tight end), Kaden Rogers (offensive line), Jake Skelly (offensive line) and Davion Weatherspoon (offensive line).
Defensively, Ohio added Torrie Cox Jr (cornerback), John Motton (safety), David Patterson (defensive end), Quintell Quinn (linebacker), Giovanni Scales (safety), Shay Taylor (linebacker) and Bradley Weaver.
Bangura (6-0, 200 pounds) is a running back from Bowie, Md., who starred at Dematha Catholic High School.
Butler (6-3, 245) is a tight end, also from Bowie, Md. He played his high school ball at St. John's College High School.
Cox Jr. (5-9, 175), is a cornerback from Miami Gardens, Fla. He played at Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School.
Cross (6-1, 195) is a receiver also from Bowie, Md., who played at Rock Hill High School in South Carolina last season.
Davis (6-3, 190) is a receiver from Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla.
Kacmarek (6-6, 240) is a tight end from Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School, from St. Louis, Mo.
Motton (5-11, 195) is a safety from Groveport-Madison High School.
Patterson (6-3, 230) is a defensive end from Parkview High School, in Liburn, Ga.
Quinn (6-1, 220) is a linebacker from Columbus, playing at St. Francis DeSales.
Rogers (6-3, 275) is an offensive lineman from Ross High School in Hamilton.
Scales (6-1, 200) is a safety from Marion-Franklin High School out of Columbus.
Skelly (6-4, 250) is an offensive lineman from Bishop Hartley, out of Columbus.
Taylor (6-3, 210) is a linebacker from Sheridan High School. He hails from Mount Perry, and was the Division III Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Weatherspoon (6-1, 300) is an offensive lineman from Harper Woods, Mich. He played at Harper Woods High School.
Weaver (6-4, 240) is a defensive end from Hilliard Darby High School, out of Hilliard.
Ohio went 2-1 in the recently completed 2020 football season. The Bobcats lost their opener at Central Michigan, 30-27, before beating Akron 24-10 on Nov. 10 and beating Bowling Green 52-10 on Nov. 28.
Ohio had three games canceled due to COVID-19, including its final two, and won't be taking part in a bowl game in 2020.
