The Bobcats will have a lot of what-ifs, but no wins, as a result of their trip through Texas.
Ohio dropped a second consecutive game for the first time season with a 73-60 loss to Texas on Wednesday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
The Bobcats (6-4) lost at Texas Christian University on Sunday in a game in which it gave up a fourth-quarter lead. On Wednesday, OU couldn’t overcome foul trouble and a crushing deficit on the glass to make up a second-half deficit.
Ohio had two players foul out, two other finished with four fouls apiece, and played a second straight game without sophomore Erica Johnson — the team’s leading rebounder and assist-maker.
It was a formula that left Ohio fighting uphill throughout.
“You just got to keep fighting,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon in a postgame radio interview.
“You try your best to not let the bad affect you. Your job is to play as hard as you can.”
Texas (6-4) owned the interior with 6-5 sophomore center Charli Collier and 6-3 senior forward Joyner Holmes.
Holmes had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Collier added 10 points and 16 rebounds. Texas blocked seven shots, led by Celeste Taylor’s three, and mounted a 52-25 edge in rebounding. The Longhorns nearly matched OU’s total with 24 offensive rebounds, which led to 40 points in the paint and a 21-6 edge in second-chance points.
Boldon brushed off talk about officiating afterward, despite eight fouls early in the first quarter that left OU with two players with three personals less than 10 minutes in.
“My concern is trying to get my team better defensively,” he said. “We have far bigger problems.”
Texas had five players in double figures. Taylor had a team-high 17 points. Sug Sutton added 11 points and six assists. Joanne Allen-Taylor had 10 points off the bench.
Ohio was carried by junior guard Cece Hooks, who finished with a game-high 21 points, a season-high seven steals and added four assists. Forward Gabby Burris added 12 points and eight rebounds, and guard Katie Barker hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
But, excluding Barker, Ohio was just 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Leading scorer Amani Burke was held to eight points and fouled out with more than six minutes remaining. Key sub Deesh Beck also fouled out with more than half the fourth quarter remaining.
Ohio, which fell to 0-2 all-time against Texas, was gunning for a third win this season against a power conference team. It’s a feat that has never been accomplished by a Bobcat team, and now will have to wait for a potential postseason bid to become reality.
Ohio wanted a challenging non-conference schedule in 2019, and has faced one. OU’s four losses have come at Syracuse (ACC), against Butler (Big East) on a neutral floor, and then this week in true road games at TCU and Texas (both in the Big XII). Ohio does have notable wins at Ohio State and on a neutral floor versus Pitt.
OU scored the game’s first five points on Wednesday, but hit an offensive rut and trailed by 13 (27-14) midway through the second. The Bobcats cut the margin to 35-29 by the break.
Texas again pressed the lead out to 13, at 42-29, early in the third before Ohio’s 9-0 run made it 42-38. But a strong quarter finish by the Longhorns left OU staring at a 54-42 deficit to start the fourth.
Barker hit a 3-pointer to cap a 6-0 spurt in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter as Ohio pulled as close 56-50. But Collier scored on a stick-back bucket inside to hold the run.
Up nine with two minutes left, Texas clinched it on Collier’s 3-point play inside and Allen-Taylor’s 3-pointer for a 73-58 lead with 1:02 left.
Ohio wraps up non-conference play on Sunday, Dec. 29 with a 4 p.m. start at Chattanooga (1-11).
Texas 73, Ohio 60
Ohio;14;15;13;18;—;60
Texas;18;17;19;19;—;73
OHIO (6-4) 60
Cece Hooks 7 7-12 21, Katie Barker 4 0-0 12, Amani Burke 3 2-2 8, Caitlyn Kroll 1 0-0 2, Gabby Burris 4 2-2 12, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Deesh Beck 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bazelak 2 1-3 5; TOTALS 21 12-19 60; 3-point goals — 6-21 (Barker 4-9, Burris 2-2, Burke 0-4, Hooks 0-2, Guice 0-2, Kroll 0-1, Beck 0-1).
TEXAS (6-4) 73
Celest Taylor 6 3-3 17, Sug Sutton 5 1-2 11, Jada Underwood 0 3-4 3, Joyner Holmes 7 2-4 16, Charli Collier 4 2-3 10, Isabel Palmer 1 0-0 2, Lashaan Higgs 1 1-2 4, Joanne Allen-Taylor 4 0-0 10; TOTALS 28 12-18 73; 3-point goals — 5-18 (Allen-Taylor 2-3, Taylor 2-6, Higgs 1-4, Sutton 0-3, Underwood 0-1, Collier 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 21-57 (.368), 3-point goals 6-21 (.286); Texas 28-66 (.424), 3-point goals 5-18 (.278); Free throws — Ohio 12-19 (.632), Texas 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Ohio 56/9 offensive (Burris 8), Texas 52/24 offensive (Collier 16, Holmes 12); Assists — Ohio 8 (Hooks 4), Texas 13 (Sutton 6); Steals — Ohio 10 (Hooks 7), Texas 7; Blocks — Ohio 2, Texas 7 (Taylor 3); Turnovers — Ohio 17, Texas 24; Personal fouls — Ohio 24, Texas 20; Attendance — 3,012; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.