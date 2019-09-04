Re-upping with The Herd
Ohio safety Nathan Carpenter (35) notches an interception in front of Marshall receiver Nick Matthews inside the final minute of the Bobcats’ 21-10 win inside Peden Stadium in 2015. Ohio and Marshall resume their rivalry in two weeks, and on Wednesday announced another home-and-home series in 2025 and 2027.

 Messenger file photo

The Bobcats and the Thundering Herd just can’t quit on one another.

The two football programs announced a new home-and-home series on Wednesday. Ohio will visit Huntington on Sept. 20, 2025, and the Herd will make the return trip to Athens on Sept. 11, 2027.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the teams begin the previously signed home-and-home series. The Battle for the Bell rivalry resumes on Sept. 14 with Ohio’s visit to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against The Herd (1-0). That game will be streamed live on Facebook.

Marshall makes the return trip to Ohio (1-0) in the 2020 season.

The last meeting between the two former conference rivals was in 2015, when Ohio posted a 21-10 victory. The ‘Cats last trip to Huntington came in 2014. Ohio leads the all-time series with Marshall 33-20-6.

The Bobcats continue the 2019 season on Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Pitt (0-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Bobcats won the season opener, 41-20, over Rhode Island on Aug. 31.

Ohio’s future non-conference schedules are nearly set through 2023. The Bobcats have unspecified home games on the schedule for 2020 and 2021, but every other opening until 2024 is filled with a contracted game.

Ohio Football

Future Non-conference schedules

2020

Sept. 5 — TBD (Home buy game)

Sept. 12 — at Boston College

Sept. 19 — MARSHALL

Sept. 26 — at Texas State

2021

Sept. 4 — SYRACUSE

Sept. 11 — TBD (Home buy game)

Sept. 18 — at Louisiana

Sept. 25 — at Northwestern

2022

Sept. 3 — FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 10 — at Penn State

Sept. 17 — at Iowa State

Sept. 24 — FORDHAM

2023

Sept. 2 — DELAWARE STATE

Sept. 9 — at Florida Atlantic

Sept. 16 — IOWA STATE

Sept. 30 — at Rutgers

2024

Aug. 31 — at Syracuse

Sept. 7 — SOUTH ALABAMA

Sept. 21 — at Kentucky

2025

Sept 13 — at Illinois

Sept. 20 — at Marshall

2026

Sept. 12 — CINCINNATI

Sept. 19 — at South Alabama

2027

Sept. 11 — MARSHALL

