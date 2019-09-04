The Bobcats and the Thundering Herd just can’t quit on one another.
The two football programs announced a new home-and-home series on Wednesday. Ohio will visit Huntington on Sept. 20, 2025, and the Herd will make the return trip to Athens on Sept. 11, 2027.
The announcement comes less than two weeks before the teams begin the previously signed home-and-home series. The Battle for the Bell rivalry resumes on Sept. 14 with Ohio’s visit to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against The Herd (1-0). That game will be streamed live on Facebook.
Marshall makes the return trip to Ohio (1-0) in the 2020 season.
The last meeting between the two former conference rivals was in 2015, when Ohio posted a 21-10 victory. The ‘Cats last trip to Huntington came in 2014. Ohio leads the all-time series with Marshall 33-20-6.
The Bobcats continue the 2019 season on Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Pitt (0-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Bobcats won the season opener, 41-20, over Rhode Island on Aug. 31.
Ohio’s future non-conference schedules are nearly set through 2023. The Bobcats have unspecified home games on the schedule for 2020 and 2021, but every other opening until 2024 is filled with a contracted game.
Ohio Football
Future Non-conference schedules
2020
Sept. 5 — TBD (Home buy game)
Sept. 12 — at Boston College
Sept. 19 — MARSHALL
Sept. 26 — at Texas State
2021
Sept. 4 — SYRACUSE
Sept. 11 — TBD (Home buy game)
Sept. 18 — at Louisiana
Sept. 25 — at Northwestern
2022
Sept. 3 — FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 10 — at Penn State
Sept. 17 — at Iowa State
Sept. 24 — FORDHAM
2023
Sept. 2 — DELAWARE STATE
Sept. 9 — at Florida Atlantic
Sept. 16 — IOWA STATE
Sept. 30 — at Rutgers
2024
Aug. 31 — at Syracuse
Sept. 7 — SOUTH ALABAMA
Sept. 21 — at Kentucky
2025
Sept 13 — at Illinois
Sept. 20 — at Marshall
2026
Sept. 12 — CINCINNATI
Sept. 19 — at South Alabama
2027
Sept. 11 — MARSHALL
