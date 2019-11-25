Javon Hagan and Nathan Rourke said they haven’t spent one second thinking about the prospective end of their college football careers.
Meanwhile, the Zips probably can’t wait for 2019 to turn into 2020.
Ohio (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) wraps up the regular season on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. start against Akron (0-11, 0-7 MAC) inside InfoCision Stadium. The stakes are simple for the Bobcats; OU has to win to become bowl eligible and then hope the bowl negotiations go in their favor to claim a 13th game this season.
Even with a win, there’s no guarantee the Bobcats will get a bowl game. All OU can ensure is the 11th straight season of bowl eligibility under head coach Frank Solich (13th in 15 years), and a winning MAC record for the fifth consecutive season.
It’s not the spot the Bobcats envisioned back in August, but it’s what is in front of them.
“We’re not even thinking about a bowl right now,” said Rourke. The senior quarterback will be appearing in his final regular-season game — his 38th overall and 36th start.
“We have to keep building our resume, and that starts with beating Akron.”
For Hagan, a fifth-year senior and three-time All-MAC honoree, the thought process is the same. He’ll be appearing in his 51st game, and likely to start his 47th, and has 313 career tackles and 32 career passes defended (eighth-best in Ohio history).
“Not thinking about it,” Hagan said, when asked about both a potential bowl game and the end of his college career. “When it ends, it’ll end. Then I’ll think about it all over again.
“But right now, I’m still here. I still got the opportunity to come out tomorrow and be here with my team,” he added. “We’re living in the present.”
Hagan, who has a career high 97 tackles this season and a team-high seven pass breakups, has been an anchor for the defense for four straight seasons. Rourke, already in Ohio’s top 10 in a whopping 14 different offensive categories, might be the best quarterback in Solich’s 15-year tenure.
No one, not even Solich, wants to think about life after the duo until it’s absolutely necessary.
“The last game of the year, what we tell our guys is this is the opportunity to get ourselves to .500, and to not have a losing season,” Solich said. “If we get a chance to get to a bowl game, we’re going to work at winning that and try to get ourselves to a winning season.
“A lot of things out there for us in terms of striving to get this win.”
How much striving Ohio will have to do to get the win remains to be seen. The Zips have had a season to forget in the first campaign under new head coach Tom Arth.
Akron has lost every game this season, and 16 in a row dating back to 2018. The Zips have been in just two games this season — last week’s 3-point loss at Miami and an eight-point loss at UMass — and lost the other nine game by an average of four touchdowns. Ohio, coincidentally, will be a 28-point favorite on Tuesday night.
The culprit for Akron’s status lies heavily on offense. The Zips, simply put, have the worst offense out of any team on the FBS level.
Akron is the worst team in the country (130th out of 130 teams) in points per game (11.2), rushing offense (48.2 yards per game) and sacks allowed (55 or 5 per game). The Zips are 129th nationally in turnover ratio with a -15 ratio after 11 games.
For perspective, consider this: Akron has rushed for a combined 327 yards in seven conference games this season. Ohio ran for 342 yards in last week’s 66-24 win at Bowling Green.
For the season, Akron has managed just 535 net yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns. Both Rourke (743 yards and 11 TDs) and redshirt freshman RB O’Shaan Allison (752, 5 TDs) have eclipsed that team total by themselves.
The mismatch even extends to the sideline. Solich is now the MAC’s all-time leader in coaching wins with 111 victories. Arth is still searching for win No. 1 at the FBS level.
But the Bobcats are trying to assume nothing. Akron, on paper, may go down as one of the worst teams in MAC history. But Ohio has just one guaranteed game left this season, and — if Rourke and Hagan are any indication — wants more.
Akron does have junior dual threat quarterback Kato Nelson, who nearly single-handedly beat OU in Akron back in 2017 and threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 in Athens. The Zips also lead the MAC in passing defense.
Solich hasn’t forgotten 2017 yet, and you can bet he’s reminded his team of that upset that denied OU the MAC East Division title a hundred times over the last week.
“The last time we played there we lost to them. It cost us a chance to get to the conference championship game. They went,” Solich said.
“We struggled playing there on that day. They played very well. They’ll work at playing very well against us,” he added. “We’ve got to take care of this first.”
Rourke, meanwhile, is still chasing a couple of notable records. He needs one more touchdown run, or catch, to become Ohio’s career touchdown leader — right now he’s tied with former OU QB Kareem Wilson and former OU RB Kalvin McRae with 49.
With two more touchdowns, Rourke could pass McRae and Wilson to become Ohio’s record holder for points scored by a non-kicker.
And if Rourke manages to get three rushing touchdowns — he had four in 2018 against Akron — he’ll become Ohio’s all-time leader in rushing scores. In addition, he would become the first quarterback in MAC history to both throw, and run, for 50 or more touchdowns in his career.
But like a potential bowl bid, or the end of his career, he hasn’t given much though to those statistics — with one exception.
“That is a cool stat,” Rourke admitted on Friday.
“But what I’d really like to be able to do is to have two more games to do it in.”
