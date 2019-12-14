Brian Haines has been doing the recruiting thing long enough that he already has ‘good old day’ stories.
For Hines, an assistant coach with the Ohio Bobcats, it centers around the — now archaic — fax machine.
“We don’t get one fax any more,” said Haines, a full-time assistant at OU since 2010. “It can be a text message sent back to you. Most are emails. There’s a fax now once in a blue moon.
“The fax machine used to fire up and you’d be ‘Alright! Who is it?’ It’s probably not right to say it, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be.”
Haines, who coaches Ohio’s tight ends, and holds the titles of both Special Teams Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator, will miss that bit of excitement on Wednesday. The first of two Division I Football Signing Days will be then, the third such year for the early signing date, and the second (more traditional) signing day will arrive in early February.
More than the technology is different for Ohio in 2019. The Bobcats, for the first time since the Early Signing Day was created, will be at home on campus for the event. Both two years ago (Bahamas Bowl) and in 2018 (Frisco Bowl), Ohio was set up far from home during the biggest recruiting day on the calendar.
Ohio head coach Frank Solich, now with 15 full years in Athens, said he didn’t anticipate the benefits of operating from home to amount to much on Signing Day.
“You need to have your coaches around during Signing Day because if things aren’t going the way they’re supposed to go, phone calls need to get made,” Solich said last week. “But it ran very smoothy when we were down in The Bahamas. It was smooth last year. We’re looking forward to this one to go smooth.
“With an early signing date, it’s important to make sure you got all your ducks in order and you have everything ready to go.”
Attention to detail will be especially important for 2020 class. By all estimates, it will be a small number. Ohio honored 15 players on Senior Night in November, and three were walk-ons. Two scholarships have opened up during the season as DE Amir Miller has been dismissed, and QB Joe Mischler entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
So, in theory, Ohio shouldn’t have more than 15-16 scholarships to issue for the class of 2020. In actuality, it might be a couple less than that as the Bobcats typically save a couple scholarships to award to members of the walk-on program in time for January. For example, last year Ohio issued scholarships to long-snapper Devin King and WR Tyler Walton following the completion of the 2018 season.
“It’s kind of minimal. It’s as small as I can remember,” said Haines. “When you start off with that, it presents its own challenge.
“You’re always going to be selective, but now you know you have to be very selective.”
Ohio’s ‘shopping list’ for the 2020 class is expected to again be heavy on offensive linemen. The Bobcats graduated three All-MAC selections off the OL in 2018, and will lose three more All-MAC OL after this season.
The other key items of note include the need for more than one quarterback, scholarship refills at each of the key specialist positions (kicker, punter and long-snapper) and more depth on the defensive line — inside and outside.
Ohio has a potential answer or two already on the roster, though not on scholarship. Freshman Tristian Vanderberg was announced last February as a preferred walk-on joining the program, and is expected to the top kicker on the roster in spring camp. Likewise, redshirt freshman long-snapper Justin Holloway is already on the roster as a walk-on but he too is expected to fill King’s slot.
OU will have at least one Athens County player joining the program in an official capacity on Signing Day. Nelsonville-York senior wide receiver Keegan Wilburn is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday in a ceremony at NYHS. Wilburn has previously indicated that he plans to graduate high school early, and enroll at Ohio in January and be a part of spring camp.
Ohio has typically filled the bulk of its recruiting class on the early signing date. In 2017, OU had 19 players submit NLIs on the early date, and then added two more scholarship players on the February date. In 2018, the Bobcats landed 18 scholarship recruits on the early date and then in February announced on the addition of three preferred walk-ons.
This week, Ohio will likely fall far short of those numbers in terms of total players. The Bobcats had their highest-rated class under Solich (according 247Sports.com) last December. The sheer numbers of players Ohio can add this year — and still keep to the 85 scholarship limit — means a repeat is unlikely.
“It’s a unique year with it being such a small class,” Haines said. “When this thing started off, we were anticipating maybe 13.”
And should the Bobcats fall victim to some late ‘flips’ — where a committed recruit instead signs somewhere else — then Ohio will go back to work to fill the slot in February. With the limited number of openings, OU will be even more selective than usual, Haines added.
“I expect us to take a couple more in the February Signing Period and we’re by no means panicking or nervous about that at all,” he said.
“The one thing we’re not going to do is, if we lose every kid before Dec. 18, we’re not going to scramble and take kids just to fill numbers.”
