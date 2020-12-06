With the game clock ticking down, Ohio point guard Jason Preston found Lunden McDay open on the right wing.
McDay put up the deep 3-pointer, hitting it as time expired on the first half.
At the moment, Ohio was enjoying a 26-point lead, 51-25, over Cleveland State.
Hard to play much better than that, right?
The Bobcats were just getting started.
Ohio played nearly flawless basketball on Sunday, demolishing Cleveland State 101-46 inside the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats used a 40-0 run, stretching from the end of the first half into the second half, over a span of 12 minutes and 40 seconds.
The run is an NCAA record for a Division I team against another Division I team, allowing Ohio to enjoy a massive 86-25 lead with 8:03 to play in the game.
"We just wanted to come out and play hard, play harder than them so we could get this game, get this win," McDay said.
The Bobcats (3-1) certainly did that, beating the Vikings (0-2) in nearly every phase of the game.
Ohio had five players hit double figures, and a total of 11 players dented the scoring column. The Bobcats shot 59.3 percent (35 of 59) from the field, holding Cleveland State to 22.8 percent shooting (13 of 57).
Ohio won the rebounding battle, 50-24, had more assists (23-6) and fewer turnovers (15-20).
Pick a statistical category, and it was in Ohio's favor on Sunday.
"Really proud of our guys for bringing the energy and the effort level for 40 minutes," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said.
Dwight Wilson posted a double-double in his first home game inside the Convo. He had 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go with 14 rebounds.
Wilson had a pair of dunks in the opening minutes, helping set the tone for what was to come.
"Personally and as a team, we tried to get all the rebounds," Wilson said. "Keep all the second chance points away from them. Limit their shots so we could get out in transition."
Preston only missed a chance at a triple-double due to the fact that he only needed to play 23 minutes and 46 seconds. After going on a nation-wide media tour following his 31-point outburst at Illinois, Preston was solid with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
McDay had the hot hand for the Bobcats, leading the team with a career-high 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting. He was 3 of 5 from long range.
"For him to be able to outscore his opponents and then lock them up on defense, I think that's very special," Wilson said of McDay. "Most players are usually one sided, but for him to play on both sides of the ball and for him to work as hard as he does, he's a valuable asset to our team."
Ben Vander Plas added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Rifen Miguel (10 points), Mark Sears (nine points, four assists), Miles Brown (seven points), Sam Towns (six points) and Colin Granger (six points) all added solid contributions off the bench, as all 15 players received at least three minutes of playing time.
"When you get as big a lead as we got, sometimes the second and third guys come in and it gets a little sloppy," Boals said. "I thought our guys did a great job of really trying to execute and do what we do."
Ohio scored the first four points of the game and never lost that lead, eventually going ahead 10-3 after a Vander Plas dunk.
The game was a series of runs for the Bobcats, the first coming after Cleveland State trailed just 12-9 after Yahel Hill's bucket.
Wilson scored on a put-back, then Preston found McDay for a 3-pointer and a 17-9 lead.
The game was never the same again.
"You've got JP (Jason Preston), who's a great passer," McDay said. "He's always going to find us, so we just have to knock down the shots."
That was the beginning of a 17-0 run over a span of 5 minutes and 9 seconds, Ohio leading 29-9 after two Preston free throws.
The Vikings would never get closer than 18 points the rest of the way, their nightmare trip to Athens just getting underway.
Cleveland State's Torrey Patton scored on a drive to the paint with 1:41 left in the first half, cutting Ohio's lead to 46-25.
It would be the Vikings' final points for a span of 13 minutes and 38 seconds.
Wilson would make two free throws for the Bobcats with 43 seconds left in the half, the first points of Ohio's historic 40-0 surge.
McDay gave the Bobcats the big halftime lead with his buzzer-beating 3, but Boals said the message was simple.
"We talked about being a mature team, being a disciplined team," he said. "We wrote '0-0' on the board at halftime, even though we were up 26. Just really proud of the way our guys came out and extended that lead."
The Bobcats certainly did extend the lead, scoring the first 35 points of the second half.
It started with a quick 8-0 spurt, with Vander Plas and Brown hitting 3-pointers for a 59-25 lead.
The run was 20-0 when McDay tossed an alley-oop pass on a fast-break back to Preston. He caught it mid-air and softly put it through the rim for a 66-25 advantage.
Ohio was freely subbing, but the run hit 30 consecutive points on a pair of Miguel free throws, the advantage now growing to 76-25.
Towns' 3-pointer pushed the run to 33-0, with McDay's 3-pointer following for 36 straight points, and an 82-25 lead.
The final points came on Brown's driving layup, the 40-0 run achieved with 8:54 left in the game, Ohio leading by 61 points.
The previous Division I record was a 39-0 run for Oklahoma against Weber State on Dec. 22, 2014.
"I think to go on a big run like that, there's a lot of things that need to happen," Boals said. "They have to miss shots, which I'm sure they missed some ones that they normally make."
Cleveland State ended the run with two Chris Greene free throws with 8:03 to play.
The Vikings also had a drought of 16 minutes and 31 seconds between made field goals.
"We hadn't won the game yet," Wilson said of Ohio's halftime mentality. "Still 20 minutes of going out there, being mature. Still locking up, keeping our foot on the medal, killing their confidence so we could go ahead and end the game and not be in a dog fight."
The only question coming down the stretch was whether or not the Bobcats would hit the century mark. They did with 24 seconds left on Sears' driving layup.
It was Ohio's first 100-point effort since Dec. 1, 2018 against Marshall.
Speaking of the Thundering Herd, Ohio's next game is Sunday at Marshall University at 2 p.m.
It will be hard for the Bobcats to duplicate Sunday's winning effort, but there's no doubt Ohio is off to a high-flying start this season.
"Our communication was good as well," McDay said. "We're loud on the floor, everyone can hear us, and we're just building chemistry every single game."
Ohio 101, Cleveland State 46
Cleveland State;25;21;—;46
Ohio;51;50;—;101
CLEVELAND STATE 46 (0-2)
Deante Johnson 2 3-5 7, Alec Oglesby 1 1-1 4, Craig Beaudion 0 0-0 0, Tre Gomillion 1 1-2 4, D'Moi Hodge 1 4-4 6, Jayson Woodrich 2 2-2 7, Mabor Majak 1 1-1 3, Yahel Hill 2 0-0 4, Torrey Patton 3 0-0 6, Franklyn Penn 0 0-0 0, Hugo Ferreira 0 1-2 1, Terry Demetrius 0 0-0 0, Chris Greene 0 4-4 4; TOTALS 13 17-21 46; 3-point field goals: 3 (Oglesby, Gomillion, Woodrich 1 apiece)
OHIO 101 (3-1)
Ben Roderick 1 0-0 2, Dwight Wilson 7 4-7 18, Ben Vander Plas 3 3-4 10, Jason Preston 5 2-3 12, Lunden McDay 7 3-4 20, Miles Brown 3 0-2 7, Rifen Miguel 1 7-8 10, Sam Towns 2 1-3 6, Mark Sears 3 3-4 9, Jalen White 0 0-0 0, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0. Colin Granger 3 0-0 6, Michael Brown 0 1-2 1, John Tenerowicz 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 35 24-37 101; 3-point field goals: 7 (McDay 3, Vander Plas, Brown, Towns 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Cleveland State 13-57 (.228), 3-point field goals 3-23 (.130); Ohio 35-59 (.593), 3-point field goals 7-21 (.333); Free throws — Cleveland State 17-21 (.810), Ohio 24-37 (.649); Rebounds — Cleveland State 24 (Johnson 6), Ohio 50 (Wilson 14); Assists — Cleveland State 6 (Terry 2), Ohio 23 (Preston 8); Blocks — Cleveland State 2, Ohio 4 (Vander Plas 2; Turnovers — Cleveland State 20, Ohio 15; Steals — Cleveland State 7 (Johnson, Greene 2 apiece), Ohio 9 (Vander Plas 3); Team fouls — Cleveland State 27, Ohio 18.
