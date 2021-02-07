The Ohio men's basketball team is playing its best basketball of the season, having won four games in a row.
The Bobcats will have to wait to try and extend that winning streak.
The Mid-American Conference announced adjustments to the schedule on Saturday, and Ohio's next three games are postponed.
Ohio was slated to travel to Bowling Green on Saturday, but that was postponed. The MAC released a statement that said the game had been postponed, "due to roster issues with the Ohio University men's basketball team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing."
The games postponed include a home date with Akron on Tuesday, a road trip to Western Michigan on Saturday and a home game against Central Michigan on Feb. 16.
Ohio's next scheduled game is Saturday, Feb. 27 at home against Buffalo.
The final regular season game currently on the Bobcats' schedule is a game at Kent State on March 2.
The MAC Tournament is scheduled to being on March 11.
Makeup dates for those games have yet to be announced by the conference as of Sunday night.
The Bobcats are 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the MAC, good enough for fourth place in the conference standings.
