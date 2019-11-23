The Mid-American Conference wins king, Ohio head coach Frank Solich, fell behind in his correspondence this week.
Solich, who claimed the top spot in the MAC in career coaching wins in OU’s 66-24 victory at Bowling Green on Tuesday, said he’s heard from all corners of the football world since he claimed the landmark win.
He’s heard from players he had in his first coaching jobs, at high schools Holy Name and Southeast. He’s heard from former players he’s had at Nebraska and Ohio. His former boss and mentor, Nebraska’s Tom Osborne, has reached out. Even Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald sent Solich a picture of the Ohio coach signed by all members of the Wildcats’ coaching staff. The texts and calls and emails came rolling in.
Solich, now 111-81 at Ohio, passed former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi (110 wins) on Tuesday. Solich needs 10 more wins to catch Don Peden (121, 1924-46) for the most in program history.
But Solich admitted he hasn’t responded to as many calls, texts or emails as he would’ve liked.
“That’s all been great,” Solich said during his weekly press conference on Friday at Peden Stadium. “I’ve got to get to answering those.
“But there’s work ahead, so that has kind of come and gone. And now it’s time to get back to work.”
The ‘work’ for Ohio (5-6, 4-3 MAC) consists of the regular-season finale. The Bobcats travel to Akron to take on the Zips (0-11, 0-7 MAC) in a 6 p.m. kickoff at InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday.
On the line for OU is bowl eligibility for the Bobcats for the 11th season in a row, and for the 13th time in 15 years under Solich. A win would also clinch a winning conference record for a fifth year in a row for the Bobcats.
Becoming bowl eligible and garnering a bowl berth are two different things. Solich is preferring to worry about the former and think about the latter when appropriate.
“We got to win another ballgame to even be considered,” Solich said. “So, that’s first. If we play well enough and we win the game, then we’ll just see where that plays out.
“But I have not put pad or pencil to it all,” he added. “Not even thinking about it. Zeroed in on trying to get to .500 and winning this game.”
Several Bobcat players said the objective this week is to win the last game they’re guaranteed to play. With a win, they’d be thrilled to get bowl game.
“Oh yeah, we definitely want to get to a bowl game, and win it,” said senior safety Javon Hagan. “That’s always a goal.
“We don’t want to end it short. We want to keep finishing,” Hagan said. “We can’t go to the MAC Championship. But there’s a bowl game at stake, so we’re staying focused, staying locked in.”
Putting up points
Ohio could finish the season with the two most productive scorers in program history.
Senior placekicker Louie Zervos had 12 points — nine PATs and one field goal — in the win at BG, which brought his career total to 415 points. It’s the new Ohio record. The previous mark was 409 points, held by former OU kicker Matt Well (2009-12).
Zervos ranks 25th in NCAA history with his 415 points. He also ranks first in program history with 208 career extra points, and has made his last 116 PAT kicks in a row. Zervos is second in Ohio history with 69 career field goals.
But, Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke could also finish 2019 as the highest scoring non-kicker player in program history.
Rourke ranks fifth in Ohio history with 294 career points, and is tied for first in OU history with 49 total touchdowns scored.
But with Zervos and Weller holding the top two spots, Rourke needs just nine points to become the highest-scoring non-kicker in program history. RB Kalvin McRae (296 points) and QB Kareem Wilson (302 points) currently stand ahead of Rourke.
All three players — Rourke, McRae and Wilson — have 49 career touchdowns scored. With his next touchdown scored, Rourke will pass both McRae and Wilson and own the top spot in the Ohio record book.
Rourke has 47 career rushing touchdowns and 56 career passing touchdowns. If he can find three more rushing touchdowns this season, Rourke will become the first quarterback in MAC history to gain 50 rushing TDs and 50 passing TDs.
Through 11 games this season, Rourke ranks 11th in the MAC in rushing yards (743), and is tied for fourth in rushing TDs with 11. He’s fourth in the league in passing yards (2,368) and his 3,111 yards of total offense lead the MAC.
For his career, Rourke owns the Ohio record with 105 touchdowns accounted for, and is the program’s career leader in passing efficiency rating (144.8).
