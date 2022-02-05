The Ohio University men's basketball team made school history on Saturday, moving into first place in the process.
Ohio defeated Western Michigan 77-64 in the Convocation Center, improving to 19-3 on the season.
The record is the best 22-game start to a season in program history.
The Bobcats, who have won five in a row overall and are 13-1 at home, improved to 10-1 in the Mid-American Conference.
They are alone in first place after Toledo lost to Ball State on Friday.
Jason Carter had a career-high 27 points to lead Ohio. He shot 70.6 percent from the field (12 of 17), adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Mark Sears also poured in 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting with six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Ben Vander Plas added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Ohio, with Tommy Schmock and IJ Ezuma each scoring four points.
Western Michigan (4-19, 0-12 MAC) has lost 13 games in a row, but played Ohio tough for most of the game.
The Bobcats were ahead by just a point, 40-39, at halftime, and the Broncos led 46-45 with 17:04 to play in the second half.
Carter hit a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats the lead for good, 48-46.
The shot started a 13-2 run, as Ohio led 58-48 on Sears' basket with 13:35 to play.
The Bobcats led 73-58 with 4:08 remaining after Vander Plas assisted on another Sears basket. Ohio won the second half, 37-25, to avoid any thoughts of a Western Michigan upset.
Lamar Norman Jr. led Western Michigan with a 30-point game, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Mileek McMillan (11 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Markeese Hastings (10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists) also hit double figures for the Broncos.
Western Michigan was just 7 of 23 from the field in the second half as Ohio pulled away. The Bobcats were 32 of 65 (49.2 percent) from the field in the game.
Ohio travels to Toledo (18-5, 10-2 MAC) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip off against the Rockets.
Ohio lost at home to Toledo, 87-69, on Jan. 21. It's the Bobcats' only loss in their last 15 games.
