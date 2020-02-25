Jeff Boals has been telling the Bobcats for weeks they can beat anyone they play in the Mid-American Conference.
Coaches and teammates have been telling Ben Roderick for weeks that he needs to keep shooting.
The evidence to back up those claims came in an avalanche on Tuesday night as Ohio led start-to-finish in an impressive 80-69 win over Buffalo inside the Convocation Center.
Roderick, the left-handed shooting freshman, exploded for a career-high 21 points in his second collegiate start. The Bobcats (14-14, 6-9 MAC) led 18-0 less than seven minutes in, and Ohio finally punched back against the Bulls (18-10, 9-6 MAC).
There was no second-half fade. No last-minute loss. It was just the Bobcats making consistent plays minute-after-minute to beat Buffalo for the first time in the last seven meetings.
“We played a whole 40 minutes, we haven’t really done that yet in this MAC season,” said Ohio sophomore guard Jason Preston. “It was great to do that.”
And no one likely enjoyed the two hours more than Roderick. He missed the front end of a one-and-one in a 62-61 loss at Bowling Green on Saturday, the latest in a string of near-misses that have haunted the Bobcats throughout conference play.
But on Tuesday, Roderick bagged his first three shots — all from long range — on his way to a 6-of-8 shooting night from 3. The six made 3s were also a career-high.
Roderick turned the page on the missed free throw, and blindsided the Bulls with the early barrage.
“I tip my hat,” said first-year UB head coach Jim Whitesell. “Twice he made really tough shots, and two or three other times he was wide open.
“We didn’t do a good job on him at all, but give him credit. He stepped up and got things done.”
Buffalo missed its first nine shots of the game. Ohio hit five of its first seven, with three Roderick triples. By the time Jordan Dartis knocked in a jumper from the lane, the Bobcats led 18-0 with 13:25 left in the half.
Ohio led the entire game, excluding the opening 32 seconds. And it was Roderick who set the table for the Bobcats’ breakthrough.
Roderick has dealt with knee and hand injuries during the course of the season. He was in the starting lineup for a second straight game because freshman guard Lunden McDay still isn’t 100 percent over an ankle injury. And if he was bringing any baggage for the FT miss at BG, he didn’t show it.
“Right when I got that first shot, I knew it was in by the time it left my hands. It was a great feeling,” Roderick said. “It means that hard work pays off.”
Ohio led 22-3 with the game still less than eight minutes old. Buffalo, which had a four-game win streak snapped as well as a three-game win streak in the Convo, never got back to even.
The Bulls got as close as 25-20 with 7:33 left in the first half after a Davonta Jordan 3-pointer. But, Ohio responded with a 12-2 run — started by another Roderick 3 and capped by one from Dartis — for a 37-22 lead that it parlayed into a 39-26 lead at the break.
“It snow-balled on us, and then we didn’t get stops at the other end,” Whitesell said.
Preston added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio, which had four players in double figures. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas added 14 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:36 left. Dartis ended with 12 points.
Ohio’s halftime lead was similar to the 39-24 lead it blew just days before at Bowling Green. In-between the two games, the Bobcats ran through a “halftime simulation” in practice.
Apparently, it worked.
“You practice pretty much everything else but you don’t really practice halftime,” said Boals. “Just something different. Something for them to think about.”
The lead never shrank below nine points in the second half. The Bulls got that close five times in the second half, but each time the Bobcats came up with a stop, a bucket, or both.
Ohio turned aside every challenge, and picked up its first win against a top four team in the conference. The Bobcats were 0-5 before Tuesday, with four one-possession losses.
Ohio broke through. It didn’t matter to Boals that Ohio dropped from eighth to ninth — due to tie-breakers — in the overall conference standings despite a statement win.
What matters is seeing the message finally have some evidence to back it up. Roderick can shoot it with the best of them. And the Bobcats can beat anyone they play in the conference.
“The biggest thing is seeing it come to fruition, doing it. Making game-winning plays when it matters,” Boals said.
“There’s still learning to do. The best way to learn is by winning. You can still learn from winning like you can from losing.”
Ohio, now 2-5 against the East Division this season, continues the swing through divisional opponents on Friday night. The Bobcats will face Kent State (18-10, 8-7 MAC) in a 6:30 p.m. start in the Convo on Senior Night.
Boals and his team are fighting, still striving to improve. They weren’t broken by a 17-point loss at KSU two weeks ago, and came back after a one-point loss at BG to play its best 40 minutes of basketball in league play.
March isn’t here just yet, but the Bobcats are starting to play like it.
“This is when you want to be playing your best basketball, and I think we are,” Boals said.
Ohio 80, Buffalo 69
Buffalo;26;43;—;69
Ohio;39;41;—;80
BUFFALO 69 (18-10, 9-6 MAC)
Jeenathan Williams 1 1-2 3, LaQuill Hardnett 0 0-0 0, Antwain Johnson 3 7-7 15, Jayvon Graves 6 1-3 16, Davonta Jordan 3 1-2 9, Josh Mballa 3 7-7 13, Ronaldo Segu 2 0-0 6, Gabe Grant 3 1-1 7, Brock Bertram 0 0-0 0, Savion Gallion 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 18-22 69; 3-point goals — 9-25 (Graves 3-8, Segu 2-3, Johnson 2-5, Jordan 2-5, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3).
OHIO 80 (14-14, 6-9 MAC)
Ben Roderick 7 1-2 21, Ben Vander Plas 4 5-6 14, Sylvester Ogbonda 1 1-2 3, Jason Preston 6 6-7 19, Jordan Dartis 4 3-4 12, Lunden McDay 1 5-6 7, Miles Brown 1 0-0 2, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Connor Murrell 0 2-4 2; TOTALS 24 23-31 80; 3-point goals — 9-24 (Roderick 6-8, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 1-5, Dartis 1-6, Ogbonda 0-2).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Buffalo 21-62 (.339), 3-point goals 9-25 (.360); Ohio 24-54 (.444), 3-point goals 9-24 (.375); Free throws — Buffalo 18-22 (.818), Ohio 23-31 (.742); Rebounds — Buffalo 36/11 offensive (Graves/Mballa 7); Ohio 39/7 offensive (Ogbonda/Preston 10); Assists — Buffalo 11 (Jordan 6), Ohio 15 (Vander Plas 5); Steals — Buffalo 4, Ohio 6; Blocks — Buffalo 4, Ohio 3; Turnovers — Buffalo 10, Ohio 10; Personal fouls — Buffalo 22, Ohio 18; Attendance — 4,837; Technical fouls — None.
