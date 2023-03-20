Down 7-2 after two periods of play early Monday evening, it was going to take a 'Miracle' of Lake Placid proportions for the Ohio University D1 hockey team to pull out a win and advance to Tuesday's American Collegiate Hockey Association national championship game.
Unfortunately for the good guys, they were all out of miracles.
Following a thrilling last-second regulation goal and eventual overtime win over Jamestown Sunday, the Bobcats had hoped that would give them the momentum needed to win their first national championship in 19 years.
But, despite a huge third-period comeback effort, that wasn't in the cards as No. 2 ranked OU fell to No. 3 Adrian College, 8-5, in the semi-final round of the ACHA National Championship Tournament in Marlborough, MA.
Adrian will now take on the winner of the Minot State/Liberty contest in Tuesday night's national championship game at the New England Ice Center.
The first period saw two Adrian goals get past Bobcats' goalie Justin Damon within one minute early in the opening stanza, but also also three Bulldogs ' penalties that OU couldn't capitalize on.
The first period ended with the Bobcats up on shots on goal 11-10, but nothing to show for their effort on the scoreboard, as Noah Decottignies stood tall in net for the Bulldogs.
On to period two, and Adrian showed no signs of letting their grip on the lead slip away. A Bulldogs goal from Matteo DiGiulio at the 6:02 mark of the second made it 3-0. That was followed by a power play goal by Brenden Stanko following an Andrew Sacca hooking penalty that made it 4-0.
And, perhaps, reaching the point of no return for the Bobcats.
Not so fast, though, for a resilient team that has never given up all season.
Hollander Thompson got one past Decottignies about 40 seconds later to cut the Adrian lead to 4-1. Luc Reeve and Collin Felton got the assist on Thompson's first goal of the post season.
Continued penalties on both sides of the ice was the theme of the second, but no team benefitted from the calls.
The Bulldogs did go up 5-1 with 3:28 left in the second, but Laker Aldridge did Laker Aldridge things netting a goal at the 17:14 mark to bring the good guys to within three. Felton and Thompson got the helpers on that score.
Just when you thought the Bobcats might be turning things around, AC scored two more goals to end the stanza at 7-2.
By that point the Bulldogs weren't only dominating the scoreboard, but the shots on goal, too. AC out shot OU 18-10 to overtake the Bobcats in that stat, 28-20, with only 20 minutes left in the game.
In what could be the final 20 minutes of play for OU this season, the Bobcats weren't going to give up without a fight, scoring 26 seconds into the stanza to cut the lead to four. Reeve got his second goal of the tournament with assists from Aldridge and Jack Glen.
While the final period saw a change in goal for OU, it didn't immediately result in a change in fortunes for the team.
Max Karlenzig replaced Damon in net for the third, but unfortunately, less than a minute after Reeve's goal, Adrian countered with another DiGiulio score to make it 8-3 Bulldogs.
The change in goal did settle the Bulldogs scoring down, though, (No other Bulldogs got past Karlenzig) giving OU a fighting chance to do the seemingly impossible.
Perhaps, the word impossible isn't quite the right one to use for a gritty OU team clearly on a mission and used to playing under extreme pressure.
Clearly, it would be a monumental task for the Bobcats, though. And one the team was up to tackling.
Enter, the Captain, Sam Turner who scored two goals in less than three minutes to make it 8-5 with a little less than 10 minutes left in regulation.
The Captain's first goal was unassisted, while Christian Albertson and Felton got the As on the second score.
With Karlenzig doing standup work between the pipes and Turner clearly on fire, there was still hope for the Bobcats' national championship chances.
Though those hopes will now have to come to fruition next year, as Turner's goals ended the scoring and the Bobcats' 2022-23 season.
Karlenzig turned back 11 of 12 Bulldogs' shots to keep hope alive for OU. Final shots on goal were 40-30 in favor of Adrian College.
Reactions from the players and OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron to both the game and the 2022-23 season will be published in Thursday's print edition of The Athens Messenger.
