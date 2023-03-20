Sam Turner

Despite two third-period goals from The Captain, Sam Turner, the OU Hockey team fell to Adrian College 8-5 in the semi-final round of the ACHA Men's D1 National Tournament in Massachuseets early Monday evening.

 Photo by Morgan Simonski/OU Bobcats Hockey

Down 7-2 after two periods of play early Monday evening, it was going to take a 'Miracle' of Lake Placid proportions for the Ohio University D1 hockey team to pull out a win and advance to Tuesday's American Collegiate Hockey Association  national championship game. 


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.