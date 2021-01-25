KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Cece Hooks continues to have a season worthy of MVP consideration in the Mid-American Conference.
Hooks poured in 38 points on Saturday, leading Ohio to a comeback win at Western Michigan, 69-63.
The Bobcats trailed 39-28 at halftime and 55-48 after three quarters before storming back for the road win.
Ohio is 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the MAC after its third consecutive win.
Hooks has Ohio's single-game scoring record with 41 points, done last season at Akron. Her 38 points is the fourth highest performance in program history.
Hooks is averaging 25.8 points per game in her senior season. She added eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals against Western Michigan. She made 14 of 23 shots from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Hooks attempted 16 free throws, making eight.
Ohio trailed 58-48 after Western Michigan's Sydney Shafer opened the fourth with a 3-pointer.
Ohio started its comeback with seven straight points, trailing 58-55 after Kaylee Bambule's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats erased the deficit when Bambule's 3-pointer with 3:08 to play gave them a 62-60 lead.
It was a 15-2 run, as Ohio went ahead 63-60 after a Hooks' free throw.
Western Michigan did tie the game at 63-63 with 1:43 to play after Megan Wagner's 3-pointer. Madi Mace followed with a shot in the paint to give Ohio the lead for good, 65-63 with 1:17 remaining.
Ohio got a stop when Wagner missed a shot in the paint, and Hooks' two free throws provided a 67-63 lead with 31 seconds on the clock.
The Bobcats got another stop, and Caitlyn Kroll made two free throws for the 69-63 lead with eight seconds left.
Gabby Burris and Bambule each had nine points, with Burris adding eight rebounds. Mace added seven points, as Ohio played without second-leading scorer Erica Johnson.
Western Michigan (2-8, 1-7 MAC) was led by Reilly Jacobson (17 points, 10 rebounds), Wagner (15 points, six assists) and Taylor Williams (13 points, 13 rebounds).
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Eastern Michigan on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
