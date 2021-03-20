Virginia coach Tony Bennett knew first hand what Ben Vander Plas' father, Dean Vander Plas, was capable of doing on the basketball court.
Bennett played with the elder Vander Plas collegiately at Green Bay, helping the Phoenix to an NCAA Tournament berth back in 1991.
So it should come as no surprise to Bennett, 20 years later, that another Vander Plas made key plays on the big stage.
Ben Vander Plas scored a team-high 17 points — making three huge 3-pointers — helping No. 13 Ohio score a 62-58 upset victory over No. 4 Virginia in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Indiana's Assembly Hall.
The Bobcats' incredible March run will continue at least another round after defeating the defending national champions from 2019.
"Ben Vander Plas, he did what his old man would do when I played with him: make key plays," Bennett said. "He's really good. Hit some big 3's end of the half. That was a big 3, then the two 3's, he hit and a couple drives. He's just skilled and sound and he knows how to play the game."
The Bobcats (17-7) won their eighth NCAA Tournament game in program history — the fourth since 2010. Ohio's last three trips to the big dance have now all resulted in upset victories.
Ohio stunned Georgetown in 2010, Michigan in 2012 and now Virginia in 2021.
"Just really, really proud of our guys," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. "There were multiple times in the second half they could have broke. We always talk about bend, but don't break. We got down 38-31, Ben Vander Plas made some huge plays in the second half. Jason Preston made some great plays, made big free throws down the stretch. Very fortunate to win the game."
The Bobcats did find themselves down on the scoreboard, 38-31, to defensive-minded Virginia with 14:35 remaining.
Ohio outscored the Cavaliers (18-7) 31-20 the rest of the way, finishing with a flourish offensively.
"I thought after every timeout our guys did a great job of executing," Boals said. "Even when the shot clock was running down, we tried to shrink the game a little bit. Ben Roderick had a great layup, Jason Preston was phenomenal off the ball screening. Our guys kept their poise and did a great job of executing."
Jason Preston showed once again why he is one of the top point guards in the country in the victory, pacing Ohio with 11 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and just three turnovers.
His drive to the basket out of a timeout with 13:09 remaining started Ohio's fantastic finish.
"Obviously having Jay Preston, he's going to be the best player on the court in a lot of games," Vander Plas said. "Having him out there is really helpful."
The Cavaliers have built their program under Bennett with a focus on ball control and defense, but the Bobcats turned the tables with their own defensive effort.
Virginia was forced into taking jump shots most of the contest, finishing just 8 of 31 (25.8 percent) from 3-point range.
Overall, the Cavaliers were just 21 of 60 (35.0 percent) from the field. The Bobcats won the rebounding battle 38-29.
Ohio's defense won the day, allowing the late-game comeback to be possible.
"I think something that helped us was our defense tonight," Vander Plas said. "Guys like Lunden McDay, Mark Sears, Miles Brown coming in and defending at a really, really high level is really big for us. That's a huge part of how we got this done."
Virginia was playing its first game since having a COVID-19 quarantine that ended their Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament early.
The Cavaliers were able to practice on Friday morning, but didn't arrive in Indianapolis until Friday afternoon.
"The guys played as hard as they could and they fought," Bennett said. "But I think that ability — comes down to banging a big shot here or there or getting a rhythm. As far as from a shooting standpoint, looked like we didn't knock down the shots we usually make.
"Again, they did a good job guarding us. They were quality looks from my standpoint."
Virginia led 24-17 in the first half, but just 28-27 at halftime thanks to a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds from Vander Plas.
The Bobcats' second-half run was ignited by Vander Plas.
His left-wing 3-pointer, on a feed from Preston, gave Ohio its first lead since the opening minutes at 42-40 with 7:44 remaining.
Vander Plas stepped out even further on the left wing on the next possession, hitting again for a 45-40 lead.
The Cavaliers were ultimately scoreless for 5 minutes and 45 seconds as the Bobcats built a 47-40 lead after another Vander Plas jumper.
Ohio rattled off 10 consecutive points during that stretch, putting Virginia on its heels.
The Cavaliers were able to answer, cutting the deficit to 49-47 after Trey Murphy's 3-pointer with 2:52 left, and to 51-49 after a Jay Huff field goal with 2:31 remaining.
Ben Roderick essentially delivered the dagger to Virginia with a pair of huge makes on consecutive possessions.
Preston found Roderick inside for a layup, and a 53-49 lead, with 2:02 left.
After a defensive stop, the Bobcats again were able to set up Roderick.
This time Vander Plas delivered a pass to Roderick, who was set up on the right wing. He was able to get a defender to fly by, then drill a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.
The monstrous shot gave Ohio a 56-49 advantage with just 1:09 remaining.
Roderick finished with 15 points, making three 3-pointers in the victory.
Ohio clinched the win with free throws down the stretch. Virginia forced a turnover and scored on Huff's layup with 13 seconds left, cutting Ohio's lead to 58-55.
Mark Sears followed with a pair of free throws for a 60-55 cushion.
Murphy was able to sink a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, but Lunden McDay was clutch at the free throw line.
He made a pair at the charity stripe in the closing seconds, lifting Ohio to the four-point lead.
Ohio made 13 of 14 free throws in the victory.
All that was left was for Virginia to take a final long-range shot in the closing seconds.
It missed, and Ohio's players celebrated on the court, another tournament upset in the books.
"It's awesome," Boals said. "When I took the job, I dreamt of this. Last year we got it taken away, like everyone else. This year coming in, that was our goal."
Vander Plas found Bennett after the game, the two sharing a moment on the court.
"When we got matched up, I was really excited to play against him," Vander Plas said. "He's a great coach. Yeah, I got to talk to him for a little bit after the game. He asked where my dad was sitting. I pointed up there. Yeah, that was a pretty cool moment with Coach Bennett."
Sam Hauser led Virginia with 15 points and nine rebounds, but was just 4 of 16 from the field. Trey Murphy III aded 12 points and four rebounds.
Ohio will face No. 5 Creighton on Monday, which defeated No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 63-62 earlier on Saturday.
The game will tip off at 6:10 p.m., and be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Bobcats have won 10 out of their last 11 games, and will get a shot at advancing to the Sweet 16 on Monday.
"I think we go into every single game expecting to win, preparing to win," Vander Plas said. "So we're going to try to win the whole thing. That's what we're here to do. We're going — what is it, five more games? We're going to try to win five more games one at a time."
Ohio 62, Virginia 58
Ohio;27;35;—;62
Virginia;28;30;—;58
OHIO 62 (17-7)
Ben Roderick 5 2-2 15, Dwight Wilson 2 3-4 7, Ben Vander Plas 7 0-0 17, Jason Preston 4 2-2 11, Lunden McDay 2 4-4 8, Colin Granger 0 0-0 0, Mark Sears 1 2-2 4, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 13-14 62; 3-point field goals: 7 (Roderick, Vander Plas 3 apiece, Preston 1)
VIRGINIA 58 (18-7)
Sam Hauser 4 6-6 15, Jay Huff 4 0-0 9, Kihei Clark 3 2-4 9, Reece Beekman 3 0-0 6, Trey Murphy III 4 0-0 12, Francisco Caffaro 0 0-0 0, Tomas Woldentensae 0 0-0 0, Casey Morsell 3 0-0 7; TOTALS 21 8-10 58; 3-point field goals: 8 (Murphy III 4, Hauser, Huff, Clark, Morsell 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 21-50 (.420), 3-point field goals 7-23 (.304), Virginia 21-60 (.350), 3-point field goals 8-31 (.258); Free throws — Ohio 13-14 (.929), Virginia 8-10 (.800); Rebounds — Ohio 38 (Preston 13), Virginia 29 (Hauser 9); Assists — Ohio 12 (Preston 8), Virginia 10 (Hauser, Clark, Beekman 3 apiece); Blocks — Ohio 2 (Wilson, Vander Plas 1 apiece), Virginia 7 (Huff 4); Turnovers — Ohio 10, Virginia 3; Steals — Ohio 1 (McDay 1), Virginia 5 (Murphy III 2); Team fouls — Ohio 9, Virginia 13.
