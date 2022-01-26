TOLEDO — The Ohio women's basketball team went on the road and knocked off the top team in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio dominated the fourth quarter to rally past the Toledo Rockets, 79-72, on Wednesday inside John F. Savage Arena.
The Bobcats improved to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the MAC.
It was was first conference loss for the Rockets, who are 14-4 overall and 8-1 in the MAC after the setback.
It was another signature game for Ohio senior Cece Hooks. She poured in 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting, including making two of her three 3-point attempts.
Hooks also added seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Ohio trailed by a slim margin, 38-37, at halftime before Toledo opened up a lead in the third quarter.
The Rockets pushed out to a 60-51 lead by the end of the quarter after Quinesha Lockett made a jumper.
Ohio won the final quarter 28-12 for the important victory.
The Bobcats trailed 62-54 before Gabby Burris' 3-pointer with 8:36 to play started the road back.
Ohio used a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the second half, 71-70, on Erica Johnson's layup with 2:56 to play.
Johnson scored again to give Ohio the lead back at 73-72 with 2:32 left, and the Bobcats wouldn't trail again.
Hooks recorded a steal, then hit a jumper in the paint to lift Ohio to a 76-72 lead with 40 seconds remaining.
Toledo's Sophia Wiard missed a 3-pointer and Johnson's free throw pushed Ohio ahead 77-72 with 19 seconds remaining.
The Rockets didn't score for the final 2:46, with the Bobcats scoring the final eight points of the night.
Johnson had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for Ohio.
Burris was also in double figures with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Madi Mace added nine points and four assists, while Yaya Felder had eight points.
Ohio finished with 10 steals on defense and just nine turnovers on offense. Toledo was charged with 14 turnovers.
Lockett led Toledo with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jessica Cook had 19 points and nine rebounds. Wiard added 18 points and three assists. Sammi Mikonowicz had 13 points, 22 rebounds and five assists.
Ohio was 8 of 16 from 3-point range, while Toledo was just 4 of 26 from deep. It helped negate Toledo's rebounding advantage, as the Rockets had 17 offensive rebounds and 46 total. Ohio had seven offensive rebounds and 33 total.
The Bobcats travel to play at Western Michigan on Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.