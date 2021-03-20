Jeff Boals said he didn’t have to search any further than his own household for motivation going into last week’s Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Boals’ daughter, Sydney, a Florida State signee, helped New Albany win a Division I team state championship after her sixth-place finish in the 200-yard IM.
His son, Chase, also took home a team title in a freshman basketball tournament in Newark.
“That was my motivation going through those three days,” Jeff Boals said. “I couldn’t be the one odd ball.”
There has been plenty to celebrate in the Boals household, and the Ohio Bobcats hope to keep the ball rolling on Saturday.
No. 13 Ohio makes its return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 when it takes on No. 4 Virginia on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Indiana’s Assembly Hall.
The game will air on TruTV.
Ohio (16-7) hasn’t always had the smoothest road to arrive back in the middle of March Madness.
The Bobcats were just 7-6 after an 89-79 loss at Kent State back on Jan. 16, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament might have seemed unlikely.
The road to postseason tournament was made even more of an uphill climb after a pair of COVID-19 related pauses. Ohio went 21 days between games at one point, and played just 14 of 20 conference games due to cancelations.
Despite those obstacles, the Bobcats enter their matchup with Virginia having won nine out of their last 10 games.
“Really proud of our guys with what they’ve been through,” Boals said. “I guess June until now, especially the last month and a half. They’ve been through a lot with the COVID pause, injures, etc. They’re playing really well right now. We’re just excited to be here right now, representing Ohio.”
The Bobcats return from their 21-day layoff seemed to set the stage for the MAC title that was to come.
Boals said the Bobcats had multiple players test positive for COVID-19, and each player had a different timetable to return.
Ohio hosted Akron on Feb. 23 without Jason Preston or Dwight Wilson, and little practice time to prepare for an opponent that had beaten the Bobcats by 20 points earlier in the season.
“We gave them all a basketball before they went into quarantine,” Boals said. “We gave them bands, foam rollers, anything we could think about. Some of our guys were stuck in the dorm room and couldn’t leave for 10 days. That’s tough mentally and obviously physically, where you can’t do what you normally do.”
The Bobcats responded though, downing the Zips 90-73. They followed that up with an 86-67 win over Eastern Michigan two days later.
“It was difficult just trying to figure out what to do, how much to do because when we got out, we had three games in five days which was crazy to me, but it was the hand we were dealt,” Boals said.
Ohio had another COVID-related pause that wiped out its final two regular season games. The Bobcats went into the conference tournament without a game for 12 days, but still led for 117 out of 120 minutes in rolling to the championship.
With that in mind, Boals and the Bobcats certainly won’t be feeling any level of comfort given the circumstances their next opponent is facing.
Virginia had to bow out of the ACC Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test. The Cavaliers have been quarantined all week, and were the last team to arrive at the ‘bubble’ environment in Indianapolis on Friday.
None of that will matter to the Bobcats though, as they know first hand how unpredictable a first game back from a COVID pause can be.
“We know they’re one of best teams in the country, one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Ohio junior point guard Jason Preston said. “They’re really well coached. It’s not just going to be a walk in the park game no matter what the circumstances. You have to treat it like this is still win or go home. We’re watching film every single day, and we’re going to be ready.”
Virginia is 18-6 overall, and went 13-4 in the ACC. The Cavaliers played a MAC team in the regular season, beating Kent State 71-64 in overtime on Dec. 4.
Tony Bennett is in his 12th season leading Virginia, going 295-102, including winning the 2019 national championship.
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, leads the Cavaliers after transferring from Marquette following the 2018-19 season.
Hauser averages 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
“I think at the end of the day we’re just going to be grateful to be able to play,” Hauser said. “Once we step on the floor, I think the guys we’ll be ready to go.”
Jay Huff, a 7-foot-1 senior, averages 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Trey Murphy III, a 6-foot-9 junior, adds 11.2 points per game.
“It’s going to be an every possession matters type of game,” Boals said. “You can’t have the turnovers. You can’t have the quick, forced shots. Everything has to be efficient with what you do. They don’t beat themselves. They have great patience. They know what they do and they do it extremely well.”
Ohio is averaging 83 points in its last six games since the return to play, led by Preston.
He’s averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
Preston is one of five Bobcats averaging double figures. Dwight Wilson adds 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, while Ben Vander Plas averages 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Ben Roderick (12.2 points per game) and Lunden McDay (10.1 points) have also hit double figures for the season.
“They shoot it well from the perimeter,” Bennett said. “They’re physical. They run really good stuff.”
Ohio is in the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time, including the fourth time since 2005. The Bobcats are 7-14 in the tournament all time, with three of those wins occurring since 2010.
The last time the Bobcats were in the dance, they went to the Sweet 16 in 2012.
The Bobcats are a trendy upset pick again this season, with President Barack Obama being the latest personality to pick them to make a tournament run.
It’s all nice, but Preston said it’s up to Ohio to go out and play the game against Virginia.
“I don’t think it’s something that we’re really paying attention to,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re the ones who have to win the game. As humbling and nice as that is, we still have to do what we have to do in order to win. Virginia, as you know, has a great team. We can’t get into that or feel like we’re comfortable or anything like that.”
The Ohio-Virginia winner will take on either No. 5 Creighton or No. 12 UC Santa Barbara in the second round on Monday.
