After an 18-day break, the Ohio football team is ready to take the field.
The Bobcats are scheduled to host Bowling Green at Peden Stadium on Saturday with a 12 p.m. kickoff.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Ohio is 1-1 on the season, having lost at Central Michigan 30-27 on Nov. 4 before beating Akron 24-10 on Nov. 10.
The Bobcats’ game at Miami on Nov. 17 was canceled because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the Bobcats’ program. That gave Ohio nearly three weeks between games.
Ohio will see a Bowling Green squad that enters at 0-3 and has struggled to be competitive inside the Mid-American Conference.
The Falcons lost 38-3 to Toledo, 62-24 to Kent State and 42-17 to Buffalo.
Ohio will need a win to remain in the MAC East race. Kent State and Buffalo are both 3-0 on the season, and are the ‘Cats final two opponents.
Ohio hosts Buffalo on Dec. 5, and travels to Kent State on Dec. 12 to close the regular season.
Buffalo is scheduled to host Kent State on Saturday at 12 p.m. in a battle of division leaders.
Ohio would be two games behind the winner, in the loss column, should it not take care of business against the Falcons.
Bowling Green’s offense has been directed by quarterback Matt McDonald. He’s completed 31 of 77 passes for 452 yards and three interceptions without a touchdown pass. Terion Stewart leads the team in rushing with 206 yards on 23 carries, scoring four touchdowns.
The Falcons are allowing 47.3 points per game, including 333.7 yards per game on the ground. They’ve yet to intercept a pass, and have recovered just one fumble on the season.
It should provide an opportunity for Ohio to get rolling on offense. The Bobcats used two quarterbacks in the win over Akron in Kurtis Rourke and Armani Rogers.
De’Montre Tuggle led Ohio in the win over Akron with a career-high 139 yards rushing. He’s ninth in the MAC in rushing, despite only playing two games, with 218 yards.
Ohio has averaged 326 yards of offense in its two games, averaging 25.5 points a game.
Bowling Green leads the series 40-29-2, with Ohio enjoying a slight 8-7 edge in the Frank Solich era. Ohio has won four in a row against the Falcons, including 49-14 in 2018 and 30-24 in 2016.
Ohio had its way a year ago against the Falcons in Bowling Green, scoring 42 unanswered points on its way to a 66-24 win.
Ohio will be wearing throwback uniforms from 1960, as the program celebrates the 60th anniversary of a perfect 10-0 season. The Bobcats won the MAC title and the NCAA College Division national championship that season.
