It would seem at first glance that Tuesday afternoon's Bobcats' hockey practice was just your typical day at the rink for the Ohio University team.
First looks, however, can be deceiving.
While always organized and extremely focused, this particular practice was just a little bit different, just a tad more intense.
That's because the players and the coaches know how important the upcoming weekend series against the number one-ranked hockey team in the country is going to be.
"I think everyone is a little more excited, it's not every day that you play the number one team in the country," senior left winger Andrew Sacca told The Messenger following practice Tuesday afternoon.
The Captain, Sam Turner, echoed Sacca's comments and added "Technically speaking, we've been spending a lot of our time on watching the films."
There's plenty for the Bobcats to watch, as Minot State has yet to lose a game this season with a 20-0-0 unblemished record.
To dethrone the top team, senior defenseman Blake Rossi said the home team has to take control from the start of the game.
"If we don't show up in the first five minutes, then it's going to be 5-0 pretty quickly, Rossi said, adding that OU can't make any foolish mistakes against the Beavers. "Things like that would be very costly."
"We can't start to play with a lack of discipline or (employ) bad habits," Turner said, adding in recent games "We have been taking risks where we wouldn't be normally taking risks."
The Captain added that there will certainly be an ebb and flow to the game, but he is pleased with how the team has been practicing this week and expects them to bring it when they face off against the Beavers.
"We're going to see ups and downs this weekend, for me it is to play sound defensively," Turner said, adding that "As captain, I tend to lead by example" and that should inspire his teammates to do the same when it comes to making sound on-ice decisions.
"We need to make sure we're doing all the little things well," Rossi said.
While the Bobcats have the number one points leader in the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association in freshman center Luc Reeve, Minot State can boast some excellence of its own in its goaltending trio, particularly Jake Armstrong, who has an elite 1.38 goals against average stat and a .940 save percentage.
Sitting nicely tied at No. 3 in the Mens D1 ACHA's latest computer rankings released Wednesday afternoon, it's not that Ohio University has anything to prove - it's definitely among the elite teams in the county.
And one could say that Minot State has absolutely nothing to prove as they're the top dogs in the association rankings.
You could defend both of those above-mentioned statements, but you would be wrong.
That's because for completely different reasons, both teams have everything to prove when they clash Friday and Saturday night at Bird Arena. Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.
Even though OU has swept it last two opponents, Drexel and Illinois, the home team knows they have something to prove in what is their self-described biggest test to date in the 2022-23 season.
"I think there's a lot of hype to this series. I can't be stressed enough how important this game is to us," Turner said.
What makes Minot special - and likely a key reason the squad is number one - is the depth they bring to every position.
"There's not necessarily just one guy who sticks out. Their depth of team is impressive. That's why they're number one," Rossi said, adding, though, "We're ready to go for the weekend."
As for the opponents, they have a special reason - besides remaining undefeated - for getting a sweep at Bird.
The Bobcats pulled off an upset of seismic proportions last year when they defeated then-number two-ranked Minot State 3-2 in the second round of the ACHA championship tournament.
Surely, that fact is not lost on the Beavers, who will likely be out for revenge in this series.
"I'm sure they're ready to come for us," Sacca said, adding, though, "We're not thinking about that at all. We're looking forward to bring our best game."
Rossi added that there are a few fifth-year roster players for Minot who will remember that loss and look to get even with the Bobcats for that early exit in last year's tournament.
"I definitely don't think they're going to overlook us. We're all prepared for that," Rossi said.
And when asked about the possible revenge factor the Beavers might bring to this series, Turner simply said: "That fires me up."
In addition to the deep roster slate both squads possess, the series also pits two heavyweight coaches who have both been anticipating this matchup since it was scheduled last March.
"Well, I would be lying if I said we haven't had this one circled on our calendar since last March," Minot State Head Coach Wyatt Waselenchuk told The Messenger in an exclusive interview.
"Obviously, this is the team that ended our season. That being said - the past is the past, and the better team won that day. It is a motivating factor to never feel the pain that we felt last season. Having it come to such an abrupt end so quickly, after such an incredible regular-season was certainly heartbreaking, but I truly mean it when I say we learned a lot through that last season - myself personally, my staff and our entire roster. Never take anything for granted. It's a big series for a lot of our returning players, and I know they will have a little extra motivation in Ohio this weekend," Waselenchuk added.
As for Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron, he echoed Waselenchuk's sentiments in regards to the anticipation he feels for this series.
"As he said, we scheduled this weekend following our Nationals win over them last March. We knew it was going to be an opportunity for them to redeem themselves and we anticipate a very tough series. On our end, it is an opportunity to play the top-ranked team in the country and prepare for the upcoming playoffs, but I can’t say this has been on my mind until this week. We try to take it a week at a time and keep getting better each go around," Mauron said.
"Minot is the best team in the country, they are an experienced group with a lot of seniors and fifth years who decided to come back following our upset last season. It is a chance to measure ourselves to the best and I am sure we will grow a lot this weekend. We treat every game like a playoff game at this point of the year, I expect a very hard-fought series," Mauron added.
Waselenchuk broke down what he expects the Bobcats to bring to this series.
"Ohio poses a ton of challenges for any team that they face. They are big and fast - they have a solid back-end, and they have a couple of freshmen that are obviously having a fantastic season. They are a very experienced group that is extremely well coached. They play hard, they play selflessly - they block a lot of shots and do things the right way. Once they get in a groove, they are tough to stop. On top of that, they play in a very tough building with a great fan-base, and play incredibly well at home. We will surely have our hands full," Waselenchuk noted.
The Beavers' coach said that he can find many comparisons to his squad in the Bobcats.
"Kind of going along with the theme I spoke of previously - they remind me a lot of our program in many ways. A blue-collar style team that works hard and earns their wins night in, and night out. They do things the right way as a team, and top to bottom - their depth is up there with the best of them," Waselenchuk noted. "These types of games are the ones you practice and play all year for - to put yourself up against the best and see where you stack up as a whole."
When describing his team's strengths, the Minot State coach said, "I do feel that we are a very well-rounded group. I truly, for the most part, roll all four lines, and three defensive pairings. I feel over the course of two tough games, such as this weekend - or a national tournament style format as grueling as ours, this can certainly be beneficial. I like where we are currently, but we can always strive to be better - and this will be a huge test for our program this weekend."
In explaining his own series strategy, Mauron noted that: "We want to be very organized and structured. I like our special teams lately; we have been able to use them to our advantage. I am sure the guys will have a lot of energy, but we need to be smart and play a disciplined game to overcome a team like Minot."
"....We have a good understanding of the way Minot wants to play, but we are focusing on what we need to do to counter them. Our structure has improved over the past weeks, we are starting to be on the same page. I like the way we matchup against this team," Mauron said, adding "This will be the best hockey Bird Arena has seen in the last few years, we are very excited to face a team like Minot and we hope everybody will come out to support us."
And while all three players interviewed for this preview are charged up and ready to roll for this weekend, perhaps Turner and Sacca best summed up their teammates' sentiments about the series.
"We are ready to play smart, stone-cold hockey," the Captain said.
"If you ask me, I think we're the best team in the country," Sacca said. "...We're looking forward to making them not undefeated anymore."
