Ohio Athletics continued its recent history of solid Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, as announced by the NCAA in its 2018-19 data report.
Ohio recorded a department-wide single-year APR score of 980 for 2018, marking the fifth year in a row the department has scored a 980 or better.
Ohio also tallied a department-wide multi-year APR score of 988, putting the Bobcats well above the NCAA mandated minimum four-year score of 930 required to compete in the 2019-20 postseason. NCAA members chose the 930 standard because that score predicts, on average, a 50 percent graduation rate. Additionally, teams must earn a four-year APR of at least 930 to avoid penalties.
Seven of the intercollegiate programs that represent Ohio achieved a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score, with the women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, field hockey, soccer, swimming & diving and men’s cross country teams achieving a perfect single-year APR score.
“We are extremely proud of our seven Bobcat teams who achieved a perfect single-year APR score,” said Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, staff and coaches and is evidence of our commitment to the intellectual development and academic achievement of our student-athletes.”
The APR is a real-time measure of eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every NCAA Division I athletics team. The most recent scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
Last week, the NCAA recognized the women’s basketball, field hockey, women’s golf, soccer and swimming & diving programs for outstanding academic performance after they scored in the top 10 percent of their sports in the most recent four-year Academic Progress Rate results. All five of those teams earned Public Recognition Awards for that achievement.
