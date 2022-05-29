MUNCIE, Ind. — The Ohio baseball team was one of only four teams to qualify for the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
However, the Bobcats were unable to win a game to keep their season alive.
Ohio's 2022 campaign came to a close last week at the MAC Tournament, held at Ball State.
Ohio, the No. 4 seed, lost to No. 1 Ball State in the opening game, 6-4.
The Bobcats, needing a win to stay alive, lost to Toledo 13-5 on Friday.
Ohio closes the season at 29-24.
The Bobcats had a big start in the elimination game against Toledo. Mason Minzey lifted a grand slam home run to right field in the top of the first inning, giving Ohio a 4-0 lead.
The Rockets rattled off 10 unanswered runs before the Bobcats were able to score again.
Toledo answered with four runs of its own to tie the game after an inning, 4-4. The Rockets added on three runs in the second to lead 7-4. A three-run bottom of the sixth put Ohio down 10-4.
Ohio got a run back on Isaiah Peterson's solo home run in the seventh, but Garret Pike's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth restored a 12-5 lead for the Rockets.
AJ Rausch was 3 for 5 with a run for Ohio, while Peterson scored two runs.
Pike led Toledo by going 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs. John Servello also hit a home run, going 2 for 3 with four runs and two RBIs.
Hudson Boncal (2-4) took the loss for Ohio, giving up six runs — five earned — in 1 1-3 innings.
Camryn Szynski (4-2) got the win for Toledo, pitching 5 innings. He gave up four earned runs on three hits and six walks, striking out eight.
Ohio pushed the No. 1 seed and home team Ball State in the opener. The game was tied at 4-4 before Hunter Dobbins hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Dobbins was 3 for 5 in the game.
Ohio trailed 3-0, but tied the game at 3-3 thanks to Will Sturek's two-run home run in the top of the fourth.
Spencer Harbert's solo shot gave the Bobcats a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Ohio held that lead until Zach Cole scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Sam Klein (4-2) got the win for Ball State, pitching the final inning. Ryan Brown gave Ball State 2 2-3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Brett Manis (4-3) took the loss for Ohio, giving up the two-run home run. It was the only hit he allowed in an inning of work, as he also walked two.
Edward Kutt IV started and pitched 5 2-3 innings for the Bobcats. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks, striking out three.
Chace Harris pitched two innings of relief, giving up a run on three hits and a strikeout.
Central Michigan would eventually claim the MAC Tournament title. The Chippewas lost to Ball State, 9-7 on Friday.
Central Michigan climbed back, beating Toledo 10-7 on Saturday morning in an elimination game.
The Chippewas then beat Ball State twice to claim the title. They beat the Cardinals 12-3 on Saturday afternoon before winning 11-7 on Sunday afternoon.
Central Michigan is 42-17 and will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.