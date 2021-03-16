The Ohio women's basketball team will get an opportunity to take the court again in the 2020-21 season.
The Bobcats were selected on Monday to take part in the Women's NIT.
Ohio (14-8) will play Clemson (11-13) in first round on Friday at 2 p.m.
The Bobcats will play in the Charlotte Regional, and their first-round game will take place in the Bojangles Coliseum.
The Ohio-Clemson winner will play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. against either Fordham or Delaware.
Those two teams play at 11 a.m. on Friday in Charlotte.
Other first-round games in the Charlotte Regional include Charlotte (10-10) vs. Florida (11-13) at 5 p.m. on Friday, and UMass (14-7) vs. Villanova (15-6) at 8 p.m.
Consolation games will take place on Saturday for the losing teams, so each squad is guaranteed at least two games regardless of the outcomes.
A consolation final will take place Monday at 4 p.m., while a championship final is Monday at 7 p.m.
Other regional sites for the tournament are at Fort Worth, Texas., Memphis, Tenn, and Rockford, Ill. The four regional champions will conclude the tournament in Memphis, with the semifinals taking place on March 26 and the championship game March 28.
Ohio last played in the Women's NIT in 2019, advancing to the quarterfinals before losing to Northwestern.
Bowling Green is also a part of the field, having won the MAC regular season title.
Ohio advanced to the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals, losing in overtime to eventual champion Central Michigan, 100-92, on Friday.
Central Michigan is a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 5 Iowa.
