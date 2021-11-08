The Ohio men's basketball team is ready to begin a new season.
The Bobcats are scheduled to tip off the 2021-22 season on Tuesday inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio hosts Belmont at 7 p.m.
It will not only be Ohio's first game of the season, but it will be the first opportunity to host fans for a regular season game in nearly two years.
Ohio got a warmup on Saturday, hosting Capital in an exhibition game.
The Bobcats unveiled new banners to commemorate last season's Mid-American Conference Tournament championship, and appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio led 50-26 at halftime, cruising in the exhibition win.
The Bobcats had Ben Vander Plas, Miles Brown, Jason Carter, Mark Sears and Ben Roderick in the starting lineup. Ohio is tasked with replacing point guard Jason Preston, who was drafted into the NBA last summer, but still brings back an experienced lineup.
Ohio had six players score at least nine points against Capital. Tommy Schmock led the way with 17 points, while Vander Plas had 12 points. Brown scored 11 points, and Carter 10 points.
Sears and Colin Granger each scored nine points. Roderick and AJ Clayton each scored seven points. Sam Towns had six points, with Lunden McDay and Michael Brown each scoring two points.
Ryan Suever led Capital with 12 points.
Tuesday will also mark the season opener for Belmont. The Bruins were 26-4 last season, losing to Morehead State in the OVC championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.